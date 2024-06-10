"They all have their special story"- Parker Valby compares emphatic 10k and 5k victories at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Parker Valby has swept the 5000m and 10000m titles at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. When asked about which win meant more to her, Valby said that each win had a special story behind it.

Coming into 2024, the 21-year-old ran in a time of 14:52.79 and broke her own collegiate 5000m record at the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships. In the same event, she maintained her win streak by lifting the 3000m title as well.

Soon after, eyeing the 5000m and 10000m podiums at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Parker Valby pitched up against her formidable rivals. Boasting a strong form, she earned the 10000m title by running in 31:46.09, her fifth national title.

On the fourth day, Parker Valby ran in a time of 14:52.18 to earn the 5000m win, which also saw the collegiate record break. Having secured two gold podiums back to back, the Gators athlete failed to choose her favorite between the two.

FloTrack took to its Instagram handle to catch Valby for a chit-chat after her races. When asked which win held more importance to her, the 21-year-old came up with a diplomatic answer. She said that each race had a different story behind it.

"I don't know. That's a tough one. They all have their own special story. So, honestly, all of them. I'm super grateful and still processing all of it, honestly."

Parker Valby, the University of Florida athlete, won the 5000m title at the 2023 NCAA Track and Field Championships and cemented her name in the Gators' history by also anchoring her team to the silver podium.

"Take life day by day" - Parker Valby to her high school graduate self

Parker Valby started with cross-country running in 2016 after being a competitive swimmer. In her junior year, she became the Florida state all-time record holder, which made her a track favorite of all the races.

After her 5000m and 10000m wins at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024, CITIUS Mag asked her to give a piece of advice to her younger self. Valby advised younger Parker to just have fun and take life day by day.

"Don't take anything too seriously just have fun and take life day by day."

Valby will be a part of the US Olympic Trials but hasn't decided on the strategies with her coaches yet.