"They all took something away from Lexi Rodriguez"- Harper Murray makes feelings known about carrying former Nebraska Volleyball player's legacy

Harper Murray opened up about carrying forward former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez's legacy in the upcoming NCAA Volleyball season. Murray shared how Lexi Rodriguez had a huge impact on her teammates and there were a lot of things that she had learned from her.

Lexi Rodriguez bid goodbye to the Nebraska Volleyball team after representing the team for four years post the 2024-25 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships. Rodriguez kickstarted her pro career with LOVB Omaha days after concluding her collegiate career.

As the Nebraska Volleyball team continued their preparations for the Spring Games, Harper Murray spoke about carrying forward Rodriguez's legacy in their latest press conference. The 20-year-old shared how Rodriguez's performance was impressive and revealed how people enjoyed watching her competitve spirit on the court.

"I mean I think Lexi is somebody that anyone can watch. She is the type of person whether you're thinking it or not, she is making an impact on you and you might not realize it untill later on but there are things about her as a person and a player that you want to take away and implement into yourself," she said

Murray revealed how Rodriguez shared a close bond with her teamates and hoped to continue her legacy in the upcoming season while making the fans proud.

"So, I know for Laney and Liv and even Masie too. Masie and Lexi were great friends off the court, but on the court I think they all took something away from Lexi I can't speak to what that would be but Lexi is the type of person that's going to leave her mark and that's exactly what she did and I know that they all want to continue her legacy and continue to make us and our teammates and our fans and Lexi proud," she added.

Harper Murray expresses her gratitude for Nebraska Volleyball teammates

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray penned a heartfelt note for her Nebraska Volleyball teammates after the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Championships. The American athlete expressed her gratitude on being a part of the team and shared how her teammates have always supported her during tough times.

She called her teammates as the 'biggest gift of all time' and hoped to continue to put forward great performances in the future.

"I have never been more proud. This group of girls helped me find a smile that I thought was gone forever and I am so damn proud. Being surrounded by people who refuse to give up on you and stay by your side is the biggest gift of all time," she said.

Furthermore, Harper Murray shared how she has grown immensely over the past few years as a part of the team and thanked her teammates for helping her to develop a positive mindset.

