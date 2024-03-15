"This is the very definition of an internet coach" - Christian Coleman reacts to a PT trainer correcting his race-track movement

American athlete Christian Coleman reacted to a PT trainer’s video correcting his race-track movement on social media. However, the three-time 60m world indoor champion was not convinced by the trainer’s demonstration. Coleman also did not have a positive reaction to the video.

Christian Coleman specializes in the 100m and 200m races. He bagged the gold medal in the 100m race at the 2019 World Athletics Championships. The American has registered himself as the sixth-fastest man in the history of all-time in the 100m race by clocking 9.76 seconds in Doha. The athlete is currently reigning as the 60m world indoor champion for the third time after competing in Glasgow on March 1 - 3.

Recently, a PT trainer analyzed Coleman’s race-track movement from the world indoor championships. Besides the 60m world indoor record holder, the trainer also pointed out the reigning 100m and 200m world champion Noah Lyles’s form, who made his debut in the 60m race in Glasgow.

According to the trainer, both Coleman and Lyles were not running in a straight direction and did not have clean movements. Coming across the video, the 28-year-old athlete called the trainer an “internet coach".

“This is the very definition of an internet coach never did and could never do what I do," Coleman said.

Coleman was up against Noah Lyles, among others, in the 60m event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships and won the gold medal, clocking 6.41 seconds, edging out Lyles, who clocked 6.44s.

Christian Coleman opens up on winning the 60m race and defeating Noah Lyles

Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

At the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Christian Coleman established a world lead with his timing 6.41s. Nevertheless, he left behind his competitor Noah Lyles just by 0.03s. Coleman also surpassed Jamaican athlete Ackeem Blake, a Jamaican athlete who clocked 6.46s.

After clinching the victory, Lyles expressed his happiness while talking to reporters. He told:

"I mean it felt amazing especially because I didn't see anybody beside me and so I mean...Whenever you are able to have that feeling you don't really have to do it because you just kind of run through lines and know you came across through the wind is an amazing feeling," Coleman said.

He also added:

"So I felt like I put together good races I could have today even though I feel as if like my ceiling is a little higher but I feel like that's the exciting point."