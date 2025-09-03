"This is just another chapter"- Aleia Hobbs announces heartbreaking World Championship update; Sha'Carri Richardson's teammate gets Team USA spot  

Aleia Hobbs made a painful announcement about competing at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this month. The American athlete announced that she was pulling out of the World Championships and concluding her 2025 track season.The 29-year-old raced in the USATF National Championships against a very competitive field of athletes in the women's 100m to qualify for the World Championships. Aleia Hobbs finished third in the 100m with a time of 10.92s to earn a place in the US squad for the World Championships.But two weeks from then, her name did not feature in the list of competing athletes for the Tokyo World Championships, and fans started posting their thoughts on social media. Aleia Hobbs ended the speculation and revealed that she had withdrawn from the Tokyo World Championships due to injury. The American player described that she was hopeful that she would be able to get over the injury and be back on track in the next season.&quot;Grateful for this season and for the love and support along the way. I won’t be competing in Tokyo due to injury; however, resilience has always been part of my story. This is just another chapter. 🫶🏽&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Hobbs' withdrawal, Sha'Carri Richardson's teammate, Twanisha Terry, who had finished fourth in the 100m finals at the USATF Nationals, will be competing in Tokyo as the third athlete representing the USA.Aleia Hobbs gets emotional while recalling her journey that led to World Championships qualificationAleia Hobbs celebrates at the Athletissima - Lausanne: 2022 Diamond League - Source: GettyAleia Hobbs opened up about her journey in a post-race interview at the USATF National Championships. The American athlete expressed her gratitude for being able to put forward a strong performance and qualify for the World Championships.Hobbs shared that she faced several challenges while preparing for the USATF Nationals; however, she did not let it deter her spirit and motivation.&quot;It feels amazing. Like you said, I'm a vet. I might be 30 next year. I feel like an old head out here, I'm not going to lie; it's been a long year, and I'm just thankful to be able to make this team in the 100m and the relay pool. So, I'm grateful. I've been training, trying to catch up on whatever I've missed,&quot; she said.Moreover, Hobbs shared that she was struggling with Achilles issues, followed by a hamstring strain that affected her training, but she managed to overcome the struggles to finish on the podium at the USATF National Championships.