"This has never happened to me before" - Regan Smith opens up about mid-race mishap at the TYR Pro Series

Regan Smith opened up about her cap falling off mid-race at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series. Despite the malfunction, she clocked 2:08.33 to win the 200m backstroke title.

Ad

As one of the most formidable swimmers in the US, Regan Smith stepped into the pool at the 2025 TYR Pro Series. In her 200m backstroke feat, she lost her cap midway through but finished atop. Opening up on the setback, she said:

"That has never happened to me before. But, you know what? There is a first time for everything and I was just trying to practice my race plan. Nothing's ever gonna go exactly how you want it to go so that was a great practice."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Smith clocked 2:06.87 to clinch second finish in the 200m butterfly event. USA Swimming's official Instagram page posted a video of Smith before her race, capturing fans cheering on the swimmer before her event.

"Strength in support. Regan Smith's fan club."

The nine-time Long Course World medalist shared the post in her story, captioning:

"I Love Westmont"

Regan Smith basked in the success of her eponymous scholarship that helped over a hundred children

Smith with her medal at Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 7 - (Source: Getty)

Regan Smith Foss Scholarship joined forces with 'Step Into Swim and Every Child a Swimmer' to aid 113 children in finding their joy in the water with 'learn to swim' scholarships. Beaming with pride in the campaign fostering water safety, she said:

Ad

"Water safety is one of my biggest passions, and I am so proud of the impact that the Regan Smith Foss Scholarship has made in conjunction with Step Into Swim and Every Child a Swimmer. In 2024, the Regan Smith Foss Scholarship helped fund 113 learn to swim scholarships," she wrote in her Instagram post.

"This is near and dear to my heart and I’m very pleased to share this with you all.By partnering with Step Into Swim and ECAS we can all contribute to improving water competency, lower drowning rates, and make every child a swimmer in our communities," she added.

Ad

Regan Smith had an impressive 2024 season, breaking the 100m backstroke world record in the US Olympic trials and taking silver in the same event in the Paris finals. She also finished second in the 200m backstroke and 200m butterfly besides posting gold-winning performances with the 4x100m medley and 4x100m mixed medley relay teams.

Smith's next stint at the 2024 World Cup saw her winning nine events and lowering 100 m backstroke and 200 m backstroke world record times. Finishing runners-up in the overall standings, the two-time Olympian unfurled her prowess at the Short Course World Championships, swimming to four pole podiums, two silver and a bronze.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback