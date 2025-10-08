"This was one of the moments"- Carli Lloyd pens emotional note on her jersey retirement by California Volleyball

American volleyball player Carli Lloyd reflected on her jersey retirement by her collegiate side, the California volleyball team. Lloyd played four years for the team and concluded her stint in 2010 as one of the most decorated setters for the team.In these 4 years, Lloyd secured more than 5000 assists for her team and also received several individual recognitions, such as the 2010 NCAA Most Outstanding Player and the 2010 AVCA Player of the Year. Following this impressive stint with California volleyball, Lloyd also achieved staggering feats for the United States.She won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won the 2018 FIVB Nations League. In tribute to this decorated career, Lloyd's collegiate team, California Volleyball, retired her jersey during their recent home game against Louisville, which ended up as one of the most attended games of the season so far for the host, despite the host losing it.Lloyd explained her feelings after this tribute in an Instagram post, where she explained the importance of the sport in her life. Additionally, she also mentioned that getting her jersey retired was a moment that she couldn't have imagined in her dreams. She wrote:&quot;Volleyball was that thing for me that set my heart on fire early in life (even though the flame flickers and dims at times) 25 years later it might just be at it’s brightest. It brings me these magical moments with the most special people, teammates, leaders and absolute legends in motherhood and sport paving the way for our future females on and off the court.&quot;&quot;This weekend @calvolleyball sent my jersey up to the rafters and reminded me that if you get after something you believe in and give it everything you’ve got you might just get to experience little miracles that you never even dreamed up. This was one of those moments.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her post, Carli Lloyd also expressed gratitude to all the fans who have surrounded her with positive energy and support.Carli Lloyd opened up about the habit that changed her lifeCarli Lloyd (Image via: Getty)Carli Lloyd shed light on the habit that has changed her life across the transition from being a professional athlete to a mother. Speaking in a recent interview, Lloyd stated that proper breathwork in a daily manner has helped her to cope with the transitions.She said (via Finding Mastery):&quot;One lifestyle habit that has changed my life is just incorporating breathwork in the daily rhythm of what I am doing. I look at my life in transitions, I transition from an athlete to a mom, and to a professional, and between those transitions taking deep breaths to get into the rhythm of my life is fundamental for me to show up.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs a professional, Carli Lloyd has played in several parts of the world, such as Italy and Brazil. Her current side is LOVB Austin which she joined in 2024, and that competes at the LOVB Pro.