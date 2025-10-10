"This is really poor";"Long jump got plot twist midair"- Fans react as Jasmine Moore set to replace Jazmin Sawyers in Alexis Ohanian's Athlos finals

Fans on social media shared their reactions as USA's Jasmine Moore is set to replace Great Britain's Jazmin Sawyers in the finals of the long jump event at Athlos 2025. Sawyers initially finished second overall with a mark of 6.77m, however, it has now been revealed that her jump was not measured properly. She will finish in 5th place overall, with her new mark registered at 6.13m.The long jump qualifiers were held on October 9th at Times Square, with the finals to be hosted on October 10th at Icahn Stadium. The revised top 3 who qualified now include Tara Davis-Woodhall, Quanesha Burks, and Jasmine Moore. Moore recorded a mark of 6.33m, while Burks recorded 6.38m. It was Davis-Woodhall who won the event with a mark of 6.81m.Fans on social media shared their reactions as Sawyers was moved to 5th place overall due to a mismeasurement on her attempt:&quot;This is really poor. Sawyers should be added as a 4th competitor in the final. If she knew she had only jumped 6.13 first round then the subsequent efforts would have been different!&quot; - A fan wrote&quot;Turns out the real leap was in the rankings. Long jump just got a plot twist midair.&quot; - A user wrote&quot;I know it’s disappointing but all of us in the crowd knew they didn’t mark her first jump correctly. Good on them for making it right!!&quot; - Another fan wrote&quot;It isnt her fault, why penalize her? She should get to compete with the top 3. If nothing else give her one jump to qualify. If she was under the impression she didn't have to go harder to qualify I can see why she didn't.&quot; - Another user wroteZenna Grant @ZeeGee75LINKThis is really poor. Sawyers should be added as a 4th competitor in the final. If she knew she had only jumped 6.13 first round then the subsequent efforts would have been different!Msema Kweli @EndaUsomeLINKTurns out the real leap was in the rankings. Long jump just got a plot twist midair.Court @courttalksportsLINKI know it’s disappointing but all of us in the crowd knew they didn’t mark her first jump correctly. Good on them for making it right!!C.E.D.R.I.C. @Official_C_E_DLINKIt isnt her fault, why penalize her? She should get to compete with the top 3. If nothing else give her one jump to qualify. If she was under the impression she didn't have to go harder to qualify I can see why she didn't.Before competing at Athlos, Jazmin Sawyers competed at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo where she finished 8th in the 2nd qualification group.Jazmin Sawyers on her performance at World Championships: &quot;I’d disappointed myself so much&quot;Sawyers at the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships - Source: GettyJazmin Sawyers took to Instagram to share a message after her underwhelming performance at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. She wrote:&quot;Making it to the world championships after an Achilles rupture is a success in itself, but jumping my 2nd worst jump of the year when I got there made me feel I’d disappointed myself so much. I’m very proud that I gave myself the chance, and I’m angry that I didn’t really take it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJazmin Sawyers suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last year, causing her to miss out on the Paris Olympics. Despite this setback, she managed to recover and compete this year.