"This sport will kill us one day"- Letsile Tebogo playfully reacts to a moment from World Championships after Botswana’s historic campaign

Letsile Tebogo reacted to a moment from his World Athletics Championships 2025 campaign in Tokyo. The Botswanian didn't have the best of competitions at the Japanese capital, as he couldn't bag a single individual medal.
He was disqualified from the 100m finals in the event, and then in her specialized 200m event, Tebogo missed the podium by finishing 4th in the race behind Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Bryan Levell. However, on the final day of the World Championships 2025, Tebogo managed to get a gold medal as part of the Botswanian 4x400m quartet.
Days after the conclusion of the event, Tebogo shared a picture from the event on his story, where he can be seen lying down, embraced in sweat. He further remarked on the story:
"This photo here there's a lot to say about it. This sport will kill us one day."
Notably, Letsile Tebogo's 2025 season hasn't been a smooth road and has been filled with injuries that he caught a few months ago.
"We lowered our expectations"- Letsile Tebogo shed light on his injury situation at the World Athletics Championships 2025
Letsile Tebogo shed light on his injury situation at the World Athletics Championships 2025 after a disappointing 4th place finish in the 200m finals. The 200m Olympic champion had lowered his expectations for the race, especially due to the injuries, but is happy to have clinched the 4th position. He said (via Citius Mag, 00:11 onwards):
"I'd say I planned out a very good race for me. I'm looking at what you've been through this whole season, and just coming into the final, we lowered our expectations because we didn't have much work to do because it was back and forth with the injury. So, I'm happy with being the fourth fastest man in the world."
Speaking about the timeline of his injury, Tebogo revealed that it emerged during his first Diamond League meet of the season in Xiamen. He added:
"Since the first Diamond League from China then we had to go back home, try and treat it, and went back to Prefontaine, did our best, went to Monaco and in Monaco we had the same injury."
During the conversation, Letsile Tebogo also mentioned that due to the injuries that, he also had to withdraw from several races across the season to give himself time to heal.