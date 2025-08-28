"This isn't a team that hasn't competed in NCAA tournaments"- Dani Busboom Kelly expects tough test for Nebraska Volleyball against Lipscomb

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly acknowledged the strength of the Lipscomb team, noting their powerful performances in previous matches, as the Huskers prepare to face the Bisons at the LUV Invitational in Nashville on Thursday, a key matchup on the road to the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska Volleyball had an exceptional start to the 2025 season, setting an overall record of 22-3. They also took on former Huskers in the Alumni Match and claimed victory at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on August 16, 2025. As the season kicked off with the AVCA First Serve Showcase, the team, including Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Rebekah Allick, and Taylor Landfair, was a force to be reckoned with.

They first trounced No. 3 Pittsburgh in four sets before defeating No. 6 Stanford to cement their status as one of the top programs for the season. As they prepare to face Lipscomb University, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared that her team looks strong, but their skills will be tested against the Bisons, who also boast NCAA Tournament appearances and have experience beating power five teams. (4:45 onwards)

"We're focused on ourselves and our improvement. And Lipscomb's another match to improve and hopefully see what other players can do. It's the first road game. I'm sure that'll be sold out, and you know Lipscomb's a really good mid-major. This isn't a team that hasn't competed in NCAA tournaments or beaten power five teams before. So they've shown that they can compete with a lot of power five schools." (Hail Varsity YouTube)

In the recently concluded AVCA First Serve Showcase, Rebekah Allick tallied 15 swings and 11 kills and ultimately earned the MVP title after the Huskers swept the Cardinals.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly talked about the Huskers being the frontrunners of the sport's growth

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

The Huskers took on Pittsburgh in a nationally televised match on FOX on August 22, 2025. Their next clash against Stanford was aired on ESPN and even the August 29th game against Lipscomb will be shown in ESPN+. Talking about how the Nebraska Volleyball program is garnering more eyes to the college women's volleyball scenes, and more channels are in the lookout for broadcasting the games nowadays, Kelly said:

"We always want to be leading the charge when it comes to moving the sport along and making sure volleyball puts up big numbers and it’s something that these networks are fighting over to get to air these matches. So again, our team embraces that, and more importantly, not the team, the university does and the athletic department." (beginning 2:37)

Dani Busboom Kelly became the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball program after John Cook stepped down from the role following the 2024 Nationals.

