Tia Jones drops a cheeky message for fiancé Xavier Worthy as they share adorable moment in the stadium during the Super Bowl

Tia Jones issues a cheeky message as her fiance Xavier Worthy takes the field for the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles trounced Worthy's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-40 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tia Jones, the three-time World U20 Championships, got engaged with the NFL wide receiver Xavier Worthy in July last year. Since then, the couple has been in the spotlight, especially on the NFL field when Jones supports Worthy as he plays for the Chiefs. She was even present at the NFL Conference Championships, where the City Chiefs trounced the Buffalo Bills.

Before Worthy's team clashed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Tia Jones left a cheeky message and paired it with a photo carousel.

"Worthy of this ring," she captioned.

Donning her fiance's jersey-inspired outfit, the sprinter shared a small kiss with Xavier Worthy in the first slide. The following pictures featured the World medalist posing at the stands.

The Eagles defeated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, ending the latter's dream of a third consecutive title.

In a recent Instagram story, Jones posted a photo of a custom clear bag she received with 'Worthy' printed on it with red.

"Gifts from the Chiefs," she captioned her story.

Tia Jones was also a big part of the celebration when the Chiefs won their third straight AFC Title game. She shared a frame with her fiance and others, anticipating the probable history-making feat on Sunday's Super Bowl.

"We bringing that bowl back to the city 🤍♥️ !!!! #nola"

The 24-year-old rocked a white fur jacket over a beige turtle neck sweater and paired them with tanned leather pants.

Tia Jones shared her plans to pursue a YouTube career with Xavier Worthy

Jones at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 8 - Source: Getty

Tia Jones missed her shot at the 2024 Paris Olympics but dreamt of achieving a personal milestone with her fiance, Xavier Worthy. In a podcast from months ago, Jones made her feelings known about starting a YouTube channel with the wide receiver to especially document their personal and athletic journeys, something that would be the first of its kind. (via The Pregame podcast with Tokyo and Sydnee)

"Really I wanted to be more so like not just YouTube, kind of just like two professional athletes, kind of like a show, you know, see us in our lives. We all gonna see us me travel, me run. I'll run probably the Diamond League final or see me at the Olympics and then I gonna shoot straight to his game. So, it's definitely gonna be a dynamic that no one has ever seen before." (19:27 onwards)

Jones clocked a stellar time of 12.84s at the 2016 USA Junior Championships, equaling Aliuska López's world junior record.

