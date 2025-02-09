Xavier Worthy 's fiancee Tia Jones shares glimpse into special gameday gifts from Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy will make his Super Bowl debut on Sunday. He has had a strong rookie season as an added offensive weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

Just hours ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, Worthy's fiancee, Tia Jones, documented her glam pregame preparations. In a post on her Instagram story, Jones showed that she was getting her hair and makeup done with others from the Kansas City Chiefs organization.

She was also given a special gift for the Super Bowl — a custom clear clutch with Worthy's last name written in Kansas City Chiefs team colors.

Tia Jones shows the custom gift the Kansas City Chiefs gave her ahead of 2025 Super Bowl (image credit: instagram/tia.ajones)

Jones' excitement can be heard as she thanked the Chiefs staff member who handed her the custom bag. The bag is clear to follow the league's bag policy when entering an NFL stadium.

Xavier Worthy celebrated AFC Championship win with fiancee Tia Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs won their third straight AFC title game, setting them to possibly make NFL history on Sunday if they win the Super Bowl. Ahead of helping the Chiefs possibly earn a three-peat, Xavier Worthy celebrated his first title win with his fiancee, Tia Jones.

Jones shared a glimpse of their postgame celebration on Instagram on Jan. 27. In the carousel of photos, Worthy posed for photos with her and some of his teammates as confetti fell over them on the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We bringing that bowl back to the city 🤍♥️ !!!! #nola," Jones captioned.

For the AFC championship game, Jones wore tan leather pants that she paired with a white faux fur jacket, perfect for the cooler temperatures. She accessorized the look with a tan handbag.

Worthy proposed to Jones in July, just a few months after he was drafted 28th overall in the 2024 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

