Is Xavier Worthy playing tonight in the Super Bowl? Exploring Chiefs rookie's status

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team in Super Bowl history to win three consecutive championships and rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one of the key cogs of the offense. The league's fastest wide receiver is critical to the success of the team.

Worthy has been a significant figure for the Kansas City Chiefs in multiple ways as he had 59 catches on 98 targets for 638 yards (10.8 yards per reception) with six receiving touchdowns.

On top of this, his blazing speed allows Andy Reid to draw up designed running plays for him. He has 20 rushing attempts for 104 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns this season.

Is Xavier Worthy playing today?

Xavier Worthy has not appeared on an injury report this postseason and all signs are pointing that he will be on the field for his first Super Bowl appearance. He has done a good job in his first two playoff games with 11 catches on 13 targets for 130 yards (11.8 yards per reception) and a touchdown. He also has three carries for eight yards (2.7 yards per rush).

Now, going up against the Philadelphia Eagles could be difficult as their secondary has some outstanding players such as Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Darius Slay. Do not be surprised if the Chiefs are going to play him in a zone coverage often or double-team him to avoid a massive play.

Xavier Worthy Super Bowl MVP Odds

One of the most popular prop bets for the Super Bowl each year is the Super Bowl MVP and Xavier Worthy could be one to consider for this.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, he has the fifth-highest odds to win the Super Bowl 59 MVP. He is also tied for the top wide receiver in the betting odds. Below are the odds of the top players going into this game.

Patrick Mahomes: +120

Saquon Barkley: +250

Jalen Hurts: +350

Travis Kelce: +1400

Xavier Worthy: +3300

A.J. Brown: +3300

Devonta Smith: +6500

Kareem Hunt: +6500

Chris Jones: +6500

Marquise Brown: +7500

