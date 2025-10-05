  • home icon
  "Time to Work"- After speculations, Bo Bassett announces final college commitment 

"Time to Work"- After speculations, Bo Bassett announces final college commitment 

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Oct 05, 2025 01:36 GMT
Bo Bassett
Bo Bassett announces his college commitment | Instagram@bo.bassett

Bo Bassett announced his college commitment amid a lot of speculation from fans. The American athlete shared that he will be joining Virginia Tech for his NCAA career and expressed his excitement to embark on the next chapter of his life.

The star wrestler had committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this year; however, he announced his decision to decommit from the university due to personal reasons a few months later. His decision was followed by a lot of speculation from fans and wrestling enthusiasts who expressed their thoughts about Bo Bassett's probable college choices for his NCAA career.

Three months after his decommitment from the Hawkeyes, Bo Bassett announced on his official Instagram account that he had committed to Virginia Tech and was officially a Hokie. He expressed his gratitude for being able to take a step forward towards his goals and shared that he will be targeting the National, World, and Olympic titles in the future.

"Officially a Hokie. Time to Work.🦃 I am Committing to Virginia Tech!!! The next chapter begins in Hokie Nation!! I can’t wait to chase down National, World, and Olympic Titles in Blacksburg," he wrote.
Why did Bo Bassett decommit from the Iowa Hawkeyes?

Bo Bassett announced his decommitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes in June 2025. The news left wrestling fans in shock, questioning why the nation's highest-ranked recruit made such a move.

Bassett explained his reasons in an in-depth post on Instagram and stated that he had decided after praying extensively and talking with his family. He stated that he was grateful for the opportunity; however, he stated that it was not the best for him as a whole.

"After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be," he wrote.
He opened up about the impact of his decision and thanked the fans for their unwavering support and encouragement.

"This is a huge decision in my life, and it has to be the right one. I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment," he added.

Bassett hopes to continue his pursuits of greatness as a wrestler and inspire the next generation of athletes.

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
