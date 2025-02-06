"Too late and damage done"; "Had to be forced"- Fans slam NCAA's statement on President Donald Trump's executive order

Following President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports, the NCAA issued its statement, announcing its stance. President Trump signed the order on National Girls and Women in Sports Day in the East Room at the White House.

The NCAA stated their belief in consistent and clear eligibility standards for athletes rather than having a mix of state laws and court rulings. I further stated that while President Donald Trump's order provides a national standard, the collegiate organization will review and update its policies.

"We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today's student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump's order provides a clear, national standard,"said NCAA's statement.

However, the NCAA's statement wasn't appreciated by fans, who expressed their dissent as one of them took a jab highlighting the delay.

"Embarrassing that they had to be forced to do it, but at least they did it."

Another fan swiped at the organization for not taking the action voluntarily.

"You should have done this without an executive order, but you didn’t."

Another fan expressed their frustration, stating the decision was taken to prevent further damage.

"Wayyyyyy too late and damage done but better than nothing. Now say it like you mean it."

Wish you had had the courage to do this on your own years ago. You harmed so many women and girls," one of the fans dissented.

It’s about time. It’s too bad you didn’t just do this on your own," another fan wrote

Too bad you didn’t have the courage to act on your own accord," chimed a fan.

"Can't even tell you how much this visual means to me" - Riley Gaines reacts to President Donald Trump signing the executive order

President Trump and Riley Gaines in the East Room at the White House on February 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines, who has been an ardent opposer of transgender athletes competing in women's sports, expressed her contentment after President Donald Trump signed the executive orders.

The order enforces schools and colleges that receive federal funding to follow the Trump administration’s interpretation of “sex" as the gender one was assigned at birth. Sharing her joy, Gaines wrote:

"I can't even tell you how much this visual means to me

During the signing, President Donald Trump also lauded Gaines for her efforts and dedication while voicing protest on the notion.

