Top 5 athletes to look forward to with 100 days to go for the US Olympic Trials ft. Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson

With only five months remaining for the Paris Olympics, the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials will see the likes of Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson vie for a spot.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field will be held from June 21 to 30 at the University of Oregon's campus at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The Olympic Trials will return to the Hayward Field for the eighth time.

The 10-day event will witness America's top athletes, including Lyles, Richardson, Ryan Crouser, Gabby Thomas, and Christian Coleman, to name a few, going up against each other to earn a spot for competing in the French capital.

Noah Lyles will compete at the Olympic trials to secure four gold medals in Paris

Noah Lyles fixes his gaze on four Olympic gold medals.

After securing three gold medals in the 100m, 200, and 4x100m at the 2023 World Championships, Noah Lyles is now aiming to secure four gold medals, including a gold in the 4x400m relay in Paris.

He secured a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in the 200m after finishing behind Andre de Grasse and Kenneth Bednarek. At the recent World Indoor Athletics Championships, he displayed his proficiency as a valuable sprinter in the 4x400m relay race.

Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in her first Olympics after she missed out the 2020 Summer Games

Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in the Olympic trials to compete in her first Olympics.

Sha'Carri Richardson missed out on competing in the 2020 Olympics following a suspension that ended on July 27, 2021. However, she showed an exceptional performance at the World Championships last year.

Richardson secured a gold medal in the 100m race after leaving behind two Jamaican favorites, including Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. She further went on to secure a gold in the 4x100m race and a bronze in the 200m event.

The World Champion will now vie for a spot in Paris by competing in the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Ryan Crouser will compete in the Olympic Trials to secure a spot to defend his title

Ryan Crouse won gold medals in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Ryan Crouser will contend for a spot in the Olympics to defend his shot put title. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Crouser clinched a gold medal after registering a distance of 23.30m to defeat fellow American Joe Kovacs and New Zealand's Tom Walsch.

He succeeded in defending his 2016 Rio Olympics title at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the American athlete defeated both Kovacs and Walsch after registering a mark of 22.52m.

With his recent victory at the 2024 World Indoor Championships, Crouser has locked his eyes on achieving his third consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Gabby Thomas will compete in the Olympic Trials to secure a spot for her second Olympics

Gabby Thomas secured a silver medal and a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 4x100m and 200m events respectively. In Budapest, she proved her proficiency by clinching a gold and a silver in the 4x100m relay and 200m events, respectively.

During the 2020 Olympic Trials, the American athlete recorded the second-fastest time, after the legendary sprinter Florence-Griffith Joyner, clocking 21.34 seconds in the 200m event. The heats of the women's 200m will be held on June 27 with the finals on June 29, 2024.

Grant Holloway locks his eyes on the Olympic Trials to turn the silver into gold

Grant Holloway secured a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 110m hurdles after clocking 13.09 seconds.

At the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, he secured a gold medal in the 60m hurdles and defended his title. He clocked an impressive 7.29 seconds to prove his proficiency for the upcoming Olympics. The heats for 110m hurdles in Eugene will be held on June 22 with the finals on June 28.