Top performers at Penn Relays 2024 ft. Quincy Wilson, Yared Nuguse

The Penn Relays 2024 began on April 25 and concluded on April 27 at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia. The event saw the participation of over 15,000 athletes who excelled in Olympic development, collegiate, and high school programs.

The oldest and biggest track and field competition in the USA witnessed multiple records being broken over the past three days in the 128th installment of the tournament. With this in mind, let’s look at the athletes who stood out the most during the three-day affair.

Athletes who impressed at the Penn Relays 2024:

#1 Yared Nuguse

Yared Nuguse at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

World Indoor Championships silver medalist (3000m) Yared Nuguse emerged as the men’s mile champion, breaking a 50-year-old record at the Penn Relays 2024. He clocked a sensational time of 3:51.06 ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalist (1500m) Oliver Hoare, who recorded a time of 3:51.28 in the Olympic development program.

#2 Vashti Cunningham

Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Vashti Cunningham was another star athlete as she won the Olympic development high jump event with a best jump of 1.84m. Although both Cunningham and second-placed Sanaa Barnes couldn't clear the 1.87m bar, the World Championships 2019 bronze medalist Cunningham made a direct attempt at 1.84m, earning her victory in the event as Barnes cleared it on her second try.

#3 Quincy Wilson

Quincy Wilson stood out at the Penn Relays 2024 as he registered the fastest high school 4x400m split in the history of the competition. With a brilliant 44.37s effort in the anchor leg, he helped Bullis School move from sixth to first place in the heat to qualify for the finals.

A few hours later, Wilson clocked another quick 44.69s in the finals to help Bullis secure third place at the High School Boys' 4x400 Championship of America, where the team clocked a combined time of 3:13.10s.

#4 Liam Murphy

Liam Murphy was one of the athletes who stole the limelight at the Penn Relays 2024. The Villanova star clocked an impressive 3:54 mile anchor, guiding the team to become the first collegiate 4xmile team to breach the 16-minute mark as they recorded a total of 15:51.91s — the second quickest time in world history.

#5 Chloe Timberg

Chloe Timberg at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Chloe Timberg achieved the U.S. Olympic standard height set for the Paris Olympics 2024 to qualify for the trials at the Penn Relays 2024. She broke her own school record in the event with a clearance of 4.60m, earning her second title in the meeting, having won back in 2022.

#6 Savannah Sutherland

Savannah Sutherland from Michigan was one of the top performers at the 2024 edition of the event as she shattered a 29-year-old meet record in the 400m hurdles. She did so by clocking a time of 55.36s to finish ahead of Clemson’s Ken'naria Gadson, who ran a 56.82s. With this, she broke Lade Akinremi’s record of 55.58s, established in 1995.