The 2024 Paris Olympics will witness a few American athletes, including Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek compete in multiple events. Lyles and Bednarek will compete in the 100m and 200m events after earning the Olympic quotas at the 2024 Olympic Trials.
Noah Lyles earned the Olympic berth in the 100m after topping the event in Eugene with a stunning time of 9.83 seconds, surpassing Bednarek and Fred Kerley, who clocked 9.87 and 9.88 seconds, respectively.
Moreover, Lyles also dominated the 200m event to grab the Paris Olympics berth with a time of 19.53 seconds. He was followed by Bednarek (19.69 seconds) and Erriyon Knighton (19.77 seconds), to earn the Olympic spot.
Given the 2023 WAC's victory and his consistent dominance in the event, Lyles is the frontrunner to secure victories in the 100m and 200m in Paris. He is also expected to join the American squad to compete in the 4x100m relay event.
The 2024 World Indoor Champion Elle St. Pierre, secured the Paris Olympics quota in the 1500m and 5000m. Grant Fischer, who specializes in middle-distance and long-distance running also qualified for the 5000m and 10,000m, after topping them with 13:08.85 and 27:49.47, respectively.
Full list of qualified American athletes for track events at the 2024 Paris Olympics
The athletics events at the 2024 Paris Games will commence on August 1, with the 20km race walk for men and women. Stade de France, the nation's largest stadium will host the bulk of the track and field events.
List of American athletes who qualified for track events at the 2024 Paris Olympics along with their events.
Men's 100m
- Noah Lyles
- Kenny Bednarek
- Fred Kerley
Men's 110m hurdles
- Grant Holloway
- Freddie Crittenden
- Daniel Roberts
Men's 200m
- Noah Lyles
- Kenny Bednarek
- Erriyon Knighton
Men's 400m
- Quincy Hall
- Michael Norman
- Chris Bailey
Men's 400m hurdles
- Raj Benjamin
- CJ Allen
- Trevor Bassitt
Men's 800m
- Bryce Hoppel
- Hobbs Kessler
- Brandon Miller
Men's 1,500m
- Cole Hocker
- Yared Nuguse
- Hobbs Kessler
Men's 5,000m
- Grant Fisher
- Abdihamid Nur
Men's 10,000m
- Grant Fisher
- Woody Kincaid
- Nico Young
Men's steeplechase
- Kenneth Rooks
- Matthew Wilkinson
Women's 100m
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Melissa Jefferson
- Twanisha Terry
Women's 100m hurdles
- Masai Russell
- Alaysha Johnson
- Grace Stark
Women's 200m
- Gabby Thomas
- Brittany Brown
- McKenzie Long
Women's 400m
- Kendall Ellis
- Aaliyah Butler
- Alexis Homes
Women's 400m hurdles
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
- Anna Cockrell
- Jasmine Jones
Women's 800m
- Nia Akins
- Allie Wilson
- Juliette Whittaker
Women's 5,000m
- Elle St. Pierre
- Elisa Cranny
- Karissa Schweizer
Women's 10,000m
- Weini Kelati
- Parker Valby*
- Parissa Scheweizer*
- * - World rankings will decide Olympic status
Women's steeplechase
- Valerie Constien
- Courtney Wayment
- Marisa Howard