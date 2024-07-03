  • home icon
By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Jul 03, 2024 06:32 GMT
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track &amp; Field - Day 9
Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles react after comepting in the men's 200 meter final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2024 Paris Olympics will witness a few American athletes, including Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek compete in multiple events. Lyles and Bednarek will compete in the 100m and 200m events after earning the Olympic quotas at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Noah Lyles earned the Olympic berth in the 100m after topping the event in Eugene with a stunning time of 9.83 seconds, surpassing Bednarek and Fred Kerley, who clocked 9.87 and 9.88 seconds, respectively.

Moreover, Lyles also dominated the 200m event to grab the Paris Olympics berth with a time of 19.53 seconds. He was followed by Bednarek (19.69 seconds) and Erriyon Knighton (19.77 seconds), to earn the Olympic spot.

Given the 2023 WAC's victory and his consistent dominance in the event, Lyles is the frontrunner to secure victories in the 100m and 200m in Paris. He is also expected to join the American squad to compete in the 4x100m relay event.

The 2024 World Indoor Champion Elle St. Pierre, secured the Paris Olympics quota in the 1500m and 5000m. Grant Fischer, who specializes in middle-distance and long-distance running also qualified for the 5000m and 10,000m, after topping them with 13:08.85 and 27:49.47, respectively.

Full list of qualified American athletes for track events at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sha&#039;Carri Richardson crosses the finish line of the women&#039;s 100 meter semi-final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track &amp; Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)
Sha'Carri Richardson crosses the finish line of the women's 100 meter semi-final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

The athletics events at the 2024 Paris Games will commence on August 1, with the 20km race walk for men and women. Stade de France, the nation's largest stadium will host the bulk of the track and field events.

List of American athletes who qualified for track events at the 2024 Paris Olympics along with their events.

Men's 100m

  1. Noah Lyles
  2. Kenny Bednarek
  3. Fred Kerley

Men's 110m hurdles

  1. Grant Holloway
  2. Freddie Crittenden
  3. Daniel Roberts

Men's 200m

  1. Noah Lyles
  2. Kenny Bednarek
  3. Erriyon Knighton

Men's 400m

  1. Quincy Hall
  2. Michael Norman
  3. Chris Bailey

Men's 400m hurdles

  1. Raj Benjamin
  2. CJ Allen
  3. Trevor Bassitt

Men's 800m

  1. Bryce Hoppel
  2. Hobbs Kessler
  3. Brandon Miller

Men's 1,500m

  1. Cole Hocker
  2. Yared Nuguse
  3. Hobbs Kessler

Men's 5,000m

  1. Grant Fisher
  2. Abdihamid Nur

Men's 10,000m

  1. Grant Fisher
  2. Woody Kincaid
  3. Nico Young

Men's steeplechase

  1. Kenneth Rooks
  2. Matthew Wilkinson

Women's 100m

  • Sha'Carri Richardson
  • Melissa Jefferson
  • Twanisha Terry

Women's 100m hurdles

  • Masai Russell
  • Alaysha Johnson
  • Grace Stark

Women's 200m

  • Gabby Thomas
  • Brittany Brown
  • McKenzie Long

Women's 400m

  • Kendall Ellis
  • Aaliyah Butler
  • Alexis Homes

Women's 400m hurdles

  1. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
  2. Anna Cockrell
  3. Jasmine Jones

Women's 800m

  • Nia Akins
  • Allie Wilson
  • Juliette Whittaker

Women's 5,000m

  1. Elle St. Pierre
  2. Elisa Cranny
  3. Karissa Schweizer

Women's 10,000m

  1. Weini Kelati
  2. Parker Valby*
  3. Parissa Scheweizer*
  4. * - World rankings will decide Olympic status

Women's steeplechase

  1. Valerie Constien
  2. Courtney Wayment
  3. Marisa Howard

