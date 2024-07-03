The 2024 Paris Olympics will witness a few American athletes, including Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek compete in multiple events. Lyles and Bednarek will compete in the 100m and 200m events after earning the Olympic quotas at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Noah Lyles earned the Olympic berth in the 100m after topping the event in Eugene with a stunning time of 9.83 seconds, surpassing Bednarek and Fred Kerley, who clocked 9.87 and 9.88 seconds, respectively.

Moreover, Lyles also dominated the 200m event to grab the Paris Olympics berth with a time of 19.53 seconds. He was followed by Bednarek (19.69 seconds) and Erriyon Knighton (19.77 seconds), to earn the Olympic spot.

Given the 2023 WAC's victory and his consistent dominance in the event, Lyles is the frontrunner to secure victories in the 100m and 200m in Paris. He is also expected to join the American squad to compete in the 4x100m relay event.

The 2024 World Indoor Champion Elle St. Pierre, secured the Paris Olympics quota in the 1500m and 5000m. Grant Fischer, who specializes in middle-distance and long-distance running also qualified for the 5000m and 10,000m, after topping them with 13:08.85 and 27:49.47, respectively.

Full list of qualified American athletes for track events at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson crosses the finish line of the women's 100 meter semi-final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

The athletics events at the 2024 Paris Games will commence on August 1, with the 20km race walk for men and women. Stade de France, the nation's largest stadium will host the bulk of the track and field events.

List of American athletes who qualified for track events at the 2024 Paris Olympics along with their events.

Men's 100m

Noah Lyles Kenny Bednarek Fred Kerley

Men's 110m hurdles

Grant Holloway Freddie Crittenden Daniel Roberts

Men's 200m

Noah Lyles Kenny Bednarek Erriyon Knighton

Men's 400m

Quincy Hall Michael Norman Chris Bailey

Men's 400m hurdles

Raj Benjamin CJ Allen Trevor Bassitt

Men's 800m

Bryce Hoppel Hobbs Kessler Brandon Miller

Men's 1,500m

Cole Hocker Yared Nuguse Hobbs Kessler

Men's 5,000m

Grant Fisher Abdihamid Nur

Men's 10,000m

Grant Fisher Woody Kincaid Nico Young

Men's steeplechase

Kenneth Rooks Matthew Wilkinson

Women's 100m

Sha'Carri Richardson

Melissa Jefferson

Twanisha Terry

Women's 100m hurdles

Masai Russell

Alaysha Johnson

Grace Stark

Women's 200m

Gabby Thomas

Brittany Brown

McKenzie Long

Women's 400m

Kendall Ellis

Aaliyah Butler

Alexis Homes

Women's 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Anna Cockrell Jasmine Jones

Women's 800m

Nia Akins

Allie Wilson

Juliette Whittaker

Women's 5,000m

Elle St. Pierre Elisa Cranny Karissa Schweizer

Women's 10,000m

Weini Kelati Parker Valby* Parissa Scheweizer* * - World rankings will decide Olympic status

Women's steeplechase

Valerie Constien Courtney Wayment Marisa Howard

