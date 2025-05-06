Trinity Rodman drops 4-word reaction to Washington Spirit's mid-game celebration as she skips season due to back injury

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, reacted to a mid-game moment of the Washington Spirit players as they squared off against the Angel City FC on May 3, 2025. Rodman has been away from the soccer field due to a persistent back injury.

Trinity Rodman, who was selected by the Spirit in the 2021 NWSL Draft, has been making waves since her rookie season. That year, she earned NWSL Best XI honors and NWSL Rookie of the Year after anchoring the team to its first Championship trophy and becoming the youngest player in league history to post an assist in the playoffs at 19 years old.

Rodman also represented the United States Women's Soccer team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After her double-scoring feat in the group stage, she contributed to the semi-final win against Japan and the gold win against Brazil 1-0. Back to the league, Rodman got sidelined for the season in the wake of a persistent back injury. Despite her absence, the NBA legend's daughter ensures extending support to her team in the regular season.

On May 3, 2025, the Spirit went against the highest valued Angel City FC but lost the match 3-4. However, a clip of the players having a fun dance session while celebrating a goal made rounds on the internet and even caught the attention of Rodman.

The 22-year-old shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"This gives me life!!"

Rodman reacts to her teammates' mid-field moment; Instagram - @trinity_rodman

Trinity Rodman made her national team camp debut before the SheBelieves Cup in 2022. Her first goal was recorded in a friendly match against Uzbekistan that year.

Trinity Rodman talked about never returning to the soccer field with a fully healthy body

Rodman at the United States v Brazil - International Friendly - (Source: Getty)

Trinity Rodman has been suffering from back spasms and related issues since her first year in the National Women's Soccer League. In September 2024, the condition worsened, and she was carried off the field in a wheelchair. In an interview with the reporters on March 28, 2025, Rodman opened up about her health issue, confirming that she might never be back in full form.

"Honestly, I don't think my back will ever be 100 percent. It's kind of an issue of it's not one specific thing, it's just the way that my back's structured. And it's more so management than like a curable fix. So I think we've managed it really well and I'm happy with the progression that we've had. But for me, I don't think my back will ever be the way it was my rookie year, which is unfortunate." (via ESPN)

Rodman is currently dating American tennis player Ben Shelton. The couple often supports each other on social media and makes occasional appearances in public.

