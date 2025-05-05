Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman reacts to American donning casual look in latest photoshoot 

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, women's soccer star Trinity Rodman, has expressed her delight at her boyfriend's latest photoshoot. The couple is relatively new to the ATP tour, only revealing their relationship on social media while Shelton was playing in Miami in March.

Ad

Rodman is a top sportswoman in her own right - she plays professional soccer for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) and the US national team. She was recently part of the USWNT squad for two friendly matches against Brazil, scoring a goal in the first match which they won 2-0.

World No. 13 Ben Shelton is in huge demand with sponsors and announced a new deal in April with sports supplement brand Thorne. As a result, he posted on his Instagram stories an image in which he's casually relaxing with one of the company's drinks. Shelton captioned the photograph:

Ad

Trending

"Recovering with @Thornehealth #thorneFor"

Ad

Trinity Rodman was quick to respond. She simply posted two "smiling face with heart-eyes" emojis.

Ben Shelton IG Story | Source: Ben Shelton Instagram/@benshelton

Trinity Rodman has a famous dad. She is the daughter of former maverick NBA star Dennis Rodman. She was also the US Young Female Player of the Year in 2021 and has scored 11 goals in 45 matches for the national team. She also won Olympic gold with the US soccer team in Paris in 2024.

Ad

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman got together while Shelton was struggling with his tennis

ATP Tour - Munich... - Source: Getty

Rodman and Shelton unveiled their relationship just after 22-year-old Shelton was knocked out of the Miami Open in the first round, in three sets, by Coleman Wong. The American had done better at Indian Wells, making it to the quarterfinals without dropping a set, knocking out Karen Khachanov and fellow American Brandon Nakashima. He was beaten by Jack Draper in the semifinal, 6-4, 7-5.

Ad

Shelton has started the clay-court season decently, reaching the BMW Open final where he was beaten by World No. 2 Alexander Zverev, before young gun Jakub Mensik dumped him out of the Madrid Open 6-1, 6-4. The American remains convinced he is becoming a better player on the dirt. After his first round win in Munich, he said in the post-match press conference:

“I think this is the type of tough win that can propel your season, or propel your clay-court swing. Weird things happen on clay. It’s not always straightforward. I’m learning more and more every day how to play, how to move. I’m just happy with the progression."

Ben Shelton now moves on to Rome. He'll be playing in the Italian Open and will hope that he can reproduce the form he showed in Munich and progress to the final stages of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More