Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman makes first appearance in his box supporting American as he reaches Munich final

Ben Shelton had some extra motivation during his semifinal clash at the BMW Open in Munich, with his soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman cheering him on from the stands. The American made the most of the support, delivering a strong performance to secure a spot in the tournament final.

Shelton kicked off the season on a high note by making it to the semifinals of the Australian Open, where he fell to Jannik Sinner. While his form dipped a bit afterwards, he seems to have found his rhythm again in Munich.

The American began his journey with a hard-fought three-set win over Borna Gojo and carried that momentum forward by beating Botic van de Zandschulp and Luciano Darderi to reach the semifinals. There, he faced a stern test against Francisco Cerundolo but managed to prevail 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-4 in a gritty battle.

Throughout the match, Ben Shelton’s girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, was present in his player’s box, sitting beside his father and coach, Bryan, and cheering him on. Interestingly, Shelton has taken a growing interest in soccer since the two began dating — even attending the recent Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund match — and now it seems like Rodman is returning the favor. It was also her first time attending one of her boyfriend’s matches.

