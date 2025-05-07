Trinity Rodman gushes over boyfriend Ben Shelton as the tennis star flaunts his muscles in latest highlights

Trinity Rodman was recently seen gushing over her boyfriend Ben Shelton, as the latter shared a few pictures on his Instagram. Rodman and Shelton recently opened up about their relationship publicly and have since shown their love for each other on frequent occasions.

Rodman plays professional soccer for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) and the national team. The couple made their relationship public on Monday, March 17, 2025, as Shelton posted a mirror selfie where they were seen standing in the elevator as Rodman put her arm around him while kissing him on the cheek.

Recently, the tennis player shared a few pictures while giving the latest updates on his life. It included a snap of the couple during the Madrid Open, where the soccer player donned chic and casual attire with a denim crop shirt and mini skirt. She paired the look with beige sneakers. One of the other pictures also included Shelton enjoying a hike in nature. He was seen wearing blue shorts while flaunting his back muscles against a scenic backdrop.

Rodman shared the particular picture on her Instagram story and admired the American tennis player, writing:

"Best view I've ever seen"

"More so management than like a curable fix" - Trinity Rodman opens up on back issues

Trinity Rodman has been dealing with back spasms and related health issues since her rookie year with the Washington Spirit, which has kept her away from the field indefinitely. She was forced to leave a game against Kansas City Current in a wheelchair. In her latest interview with ESPN, Rodman highlighted her injury-ridden period, stating she doesn't think her back will ever fully recover.

"Honestly, I don't think my back will ever be 100 percent. It's kind of an issue of it's not one specific thing, it's just the way that my back's structured. And it's more so management than like a curable fix."

"So I think we've managed it really well and I'm happy with the progression that we've had. But for me, I don't think my back will ever be the way it was my rookie year, which is unfortunate," she added.

Rodman competed at the 2024 Paris Games, where the American team clinched the gold medal.

