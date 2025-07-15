"Truly humbling"- Gabby Douglas pens emotional note on US Hall of Fame induction, expresses sadness over missing ceremony

Gabby Douglas shared a heartfelt message upon her induction into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame Class of 2025. She was one of eight Olympic and Paralympic athletes honored this year, alongside the likes of Serena Williams, Allyson Felix, and Bode Miller.

Douglas is a two-time Olympian and three-time Olympic gold medallist who secured gold in the all-around event at the 2012 London Olympics and team gold at both the London and the Rio 2016 Games. Douglas was also the first African American to win Olympic all-around gold in gymnastics.

On Monday, June 14, Team USA shared a video note posted by Gabby Douglas. In the note, Douglas expressed her gratitude for receiving the major honor and also shared her regret about missing the event.

"Hi, everyone. It's Gabby Douglas here, and I'm so sad and so sorry that I could not be there with everyone tonight. But I know you guys look stunning and handsome; I just want to thank you so much for this honor. You know, being recognized like this is truly humbling, and it's something that I never imagined when I first started this journey, and to represent Team USA is more than just wearing the red, the white and the blue," she said.

In the note, she further spoke about being inspired by trailblazing athletes who gave her the belief that she, too, could be on the world stage one day.

"It's a lifelong dream realized and a symbol of hard work, sacrifice and support that has brought me here today, and what first inspired my career was a deep love and passion that I had for gymnastics and watching incredible athletes who came before me, who made me believe in myself, and that one day I could be on the stage like they were on the stage," she added.

Douglas noted that the Olympic dreams from her very young age pushed her and helped her to navigate through all challenges.

"It's a platform to show what's possible" - Gabby Douglas on representing Team USA

Artistic Gymnastics - Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016 - Source: Getty

Gabby Douglas led the USA women’s gymnastics team to its second gold medal at the 2012 Games. Four years later, she defended her title at the Rio Olympics. In the aforementioned video, Douglas also shared what it meant to her to be part of Team USA.

"And being part of Team USA isn't just a personal milestone; it's a platform to show what's possible. And sports have this incredible power to unite us, no matter where we come from or what we believe," Douglas said.

Gabby Douglas took an eight-year break in between and returned to competitions last year. Unfortunately, she had to withdraw from the Olympic trials due to an injury. However, Douglas hopes to make it to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

