“Try to distance and limit how much of outside voices I let in”- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on mental health pressures

American track and field athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about the process through which she countered mental pressure in her career. The New Jersey native has been quite vocal on the importance of mental health over the years.

McLaughlin-Levrone herself has faced pressure in certain stages of her career, either physically on the track or mentally. She had revealed in the past that she went through a severe mental battle during COVID-19.

Speaking about the importance of mental health on the track in an interview back in February 2022, McLaughlin-Levrone said that athletics at the highest level attracts a lot of eyes and opinions on the athletes. She further added, saying that a major solution to counter this was shutting down the outside noise and staying close to her family and friends. She said (via Forbes):

"Performing at the highest level also brings along with it the highest amount of attention and opinions. For me, I personally try to distance and limit how much of the outside voices I let in. Staying grounded through my faith, family, and friends helps me cut through a lot of the extra stress."

Athletically, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had a successful 2022 season that saw her win two gold medals at the World Championships, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relays. Besides, she had also clinched 400m hurdles victories at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals the fears that tempted her in choosing track and field

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone during a track and field meet in Miami (Image via: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently also shed light on the fears and insecurities that led her to choose the sport of track and field. This comes just a few days before the Philadelphia Grand Slam Track meet, where she is set to compete.

In an interview, McLaughlin-Levrone said that she feared not pleasing the almighty and that people wouldn't love her, owing to which she chose track and field so that winning in the sport could give her validation that people loved her. She said (via The Athletic):

"I lived a lot of my life in fear. Fear of not pleasing the Lord, fear of not being loved by people, and I think that’s why I gravitated so strongly towards track and field. I felt, if I was winning, I was being validated and people would like me and love me."

The 400m hurdles Olympic champion has been undefeated so far this season. She has competed in two Grand Slam meets and has won all four races across her two meets in Kingston and Miami.

