"Turn the spotlight to something bigger"- Mikaela Shiffrin steps up for a larger cause as she donates $10,000 after winning her 100th World Cup title 

Mikaela Shiffrin decided to celebrate her 100th World Cup victory by donating $10,000 for a good cause. The American athlete expressed her desire to create a larger impact with her victory and help the sport grow immensely as she aims to raise $100,000 for skiing and snowboarding programs for the youth.

Shiffrin won her 100th World Cup title after overcoming multiple struggles, which included a crash at the World Cup in Killington that restricted her mobility due to an abrasion in her hip. The severity of the injury required her to undergo surgery to remove a blood clot in the puncture wound.

The 29-year-old spoke about overcoming the injury and revealed that she had never thought that she would be able to achieve the 100th career title milestone in this season.

After the victory, Mikaela Shiffrin took to Instagram and shared how she saw her achievement as an opportunity to make a positive impact on society. The American athlete hoped to promote the sport to a larger audience since her milestone victory brought about congratulatory messages from athletes of other sports as well and made many people curious about skiing.

"I see this 100 victory conversation as an opportunity to bring more eyes and, ideally, more passion to the sport. Winning 100, just in and of itself, is about me. It’s about my career and what I’ve done to get there. It’s incredible of course, but I’d like to take this opportunity to turn the spotlight to something bigger and far more important than me. Helping Share Winter bring more kids to the mountain is really meaningful. It’s far bigger than me winning 100 races," she wrote.

Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about overcoming challenegs to win 100th World Cup title

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about the struggles she faced during the season as she worked towards her milestone title in her recent appearance on Good Morning America. The World Cup champion revealed that her path was filled with a lot of uncertainties; however, she managed to emerge stronger and accomplish her goal.

Shiffrin revealed the challenges she faced before returning to the slopes, which included her undergoing a rehabilitation program to get into the competitive mode.

"Yeah, it's a little overwhelming especially since the injury that I got in Killington earlier this season in November that took to me out for you know, several months. I had a pretty deep puncture wound so, coming back from that, there's just this season has been full of like uncertainity," she said.

"It's been full of a lot of pain, hardwork of course to you know, to get back to racing. I’m going to be honest with you, did not really see myself achieving this milestone this year either," she added.

Furthermore, she expressed how she would not be able to achieve such a milestone without the support of her team who worked tirelessly alongside her to get her back on the track as soon as possible.

