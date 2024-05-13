U.S. Men's Wrestling Team for Paris Olympics 2024: Complete list of who will represent the nation in freestyle ft. Spencer Lee, Aaron Brooks

A six-member U.S. Men's Wrestling Team is all set to represent the USA in the men’s freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the recently concluded Wrestling World Olympic Games Qualifier, team USA bagged the remaining two quotas in the men’s freestyle in the 57 kg and 65 kg.

In the men’s freestyle 57 kg, Spencer Lee prevailed over his opponents, Rakhat Kalzhan of Kazakhstan in the semis and North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov in the quarters, by technical superiority on his way to quota.

The three-time NCAA champion only faced difficulty in his Round of 16 match against China’s Zou Wanhao, who was also the No. 1 seed, as Lee emerged as the winner by a close margin of 10-9.

Meanwhile, Zain Retherford also qualified in his weight division (65 kg) at the Olympic Qualifiers, although his path to the quota was more challenging than Lee’s journey. After winning his bouts in Round of 64 and 32, Tömör-Ochiryn Tulga of Mongolia halted his progress in the Round of 16.

However, after Tulga earned a quota by winning the semis, it meant that the two-time World Championships medalist got a second opportunity through repechage. In the bronze-medal match, Sujeet Kalal posed a strong challenge to him, also his toughest bout of the day. He eventually won the contest by 2-2 as the match favored him for earning the last point among the two wrestlers.

Notably, the USA had previously achieved quota places in the 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg, and 125 kg through the 2023 World Wrestling Championships and 2024 Pan American Qualification Tournament.

Hence, Kyle Dake, Aaron Brooks, Kyle Snyder, and Mason Parris directly booked their places to represent the U.S. Men's Wrestling Team in freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning the Best-of-Three Finals at the 2024 U.S. Wrestling Olympic Team Trials.

On the other hand, Lee and Retherford had to make their weight division qualify by earning quotas at the World Qualifiers to become a part of the U.S. Men's Wrestling Team after victories in the Best-of-Three Championship series.

Complete list of freestyle wrestlers who will represent the USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Spencer Lee (57 kg)

Zain Retherford (65 kg)

Kyle Dake (74 kg)

Aaron Brooks (86 kg)

Kyle Snyder (97 kg)

Mason Parris (125 kg)

U.S. Men's Wrestling Team’s performance in freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

David Morris Taylor III of Team United States poses with his gold medal during the Victory Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The U.S. Men's Wrestling Team won 5 medals in the men’s freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including 2 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

The gold medals came from David Taylor and Gable Steveson in the men’s 86 kg and 125 kg, respectively, while Kyle Snyder won silver in the 97 kg and Thomas Gilman and Kyle Dake clinched bronze medals in the 57 kg and 65 kg respectively.