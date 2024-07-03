U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2024 becomes most watched Olympic trials since 2016 with record-breaking average number of viewers on concluding day

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials recorded the highest number of NBC viewers, 7.6 million, and peaked at 8.2 million on the final day. Since the 2016 Rio Olympic Trials, the recently concluded event was the most-watched Olympic Trials.

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials at Target Center, Minneapolis, was a successful event. Reigning world champion and the most decorated gymnast in history, Simone Biles, claimed the all-around victory with a total of 117.225. Suni Lee trailed in silver with 111.675 and Jordan Chiles followed with 111.425. The top three finishers have punched their tickets to Paris.

Moreover, the fourth and fifth-place finishers, Jade Carey and Hezyl Rivera, have made it to Team USA for the Paris Olympics. Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson will also fly to the Summer Games as alternates.

Trending

The viewers recorded across NBC was 7.6 million on the final night of the U.S Olympic Gymnastics Trials. It rose to 8.2 million between 10 p.m. ET and 10:15 p.m. ET when the final rotation of the athletes was reaching the end.

Expand Tweet

In comparison, the 2020 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in 2021 amassed only 5.9 million viewers across NBC since it was a COVID-19-delayed event. This year, there was an increase of 24% in average viewers. However, the 2024 Trials couldn't outdo the viewership count of 2016, which averaged 8.6 million viewers.

The track and field trials also saw a significant rise in viewership as 4.5 million viewers watched the athletes vie for Paris qualification across NBC and Peacock.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials qualified athletes for the 'redemption tour'

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics - Day 4

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was not a pleasant Olympiad for the US team, since Simone Biles faced 'twisties' and withdrew midway through the team finals. Suni Lee replaced her on the floor but the team missed out on the team gold.

Lee finished on top of the all-around podium and won the bronze in the uneven bars, becoming the first Asian American woman to win the overall title at the Olympics.

Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, who qualified for the Paris Olympics after a stellar show at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, were a part of the Tokyo Olympics. The fifth qualifier, Hezly Rivera will be making her Olympics debut.

Since the four women couldn't perform their best in Tokyo, they are headed to a 'redemption tour' in Paris, as claimed by Chiles and Lee.

"We have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we’re better athletes," Biles said in a post-event conversation [at 0:20] (via Gymnastics_Now on X).

Expand Tweet

The gymnastics events will commence on July 27 and conclude on August 5, 2024, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback