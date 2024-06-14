U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024: Top head-to-head battles ft. Caeleb Dressel vs Dare Rose

The U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024 is all set to begin on Saturday (June 15), with numerous battles among the high-profile swimmers on the cards. The qualifying event in Indianapolis will have no shortage of action and thrill for the fans.

The most anticipated battles in the trials also include various reigning Olympic champions such as Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy going up against young promising swimmers such as Dare Rose and Hunter Armstrong.

With that said, let's know more about the top head-to-head battles to watch out for at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024.

U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024: Battles to watch out for

#1 Caeleb Dressel vs Dare Rose

Trending

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Caeleb Dressel, will be up against the young prodigy from the University of California, Dare Rose in the 100m butterfly event of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024. Dressel's prowess in the butterfly event is not a secret and the 27-year-old has tasted immense success in the event at the Olympics as well as the World Championships.

However, the reigning Olympic champion in the event will find some tough competition against Rose who clinched a bronze medal at the World Championships last year and is looking to book a berth for the first Olympics of his career.

#2 Torri Huske vs Kate Douglass

Two Olympians, Torri Huske and Kate Douglass, are set to clash against each other in the Women's 200m Medley at the trials in Indianapolis. Both the young swimmers have been in great form in the last couple of years and have racked up numerous World Championships gold medals.

Thus, this battle between two of the most high-performing swimmers of this current generation will be one of the most anticipated battles in the upcoming trials.

#3 Lilly King vs Lydia Jacoby

Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby's battle in the Women's 100m breaststroke event will be one of the major highlights of the trials in Indianapolis. The two-time Olympic gold medalist, King, will be the favorite from the event considering she is the world record holder.

However, Jacoby isn't too far behind in the 100m breaststroke and will pose a tough challenge to the 27-year-old. Moreover, Jacoby is also the reigning Olympic champion in the event.

#4 Regan Smith vs Dakota Luther

The three-time Olympic medalist, Regan Smith, will face the challenge of Dakota Luther in the Women's 200m butterfly event of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials. Luther, a University of Texas at Austin swimmer, had made promising strides in her young career in the last couple of years and also clinched the gold medal in the 200m butterfly event at the 2022 edition of the World Aquatics Swimming Championships.

On the other hand, Smith will look to navigate this challenge and keep the same momentum that she had so far this season. She will look to enter the second Olympics of her career in Paris.

#5 Ryan Murphy vs Hunter Armstrong

Both Ryan Murphy and Hunter Armstrong will be two of the favorites from the 100m backstroke event of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials and their battle will surely be not to miss for the fans.