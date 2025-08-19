U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 Results: PJ Duke and Luke Stanich shine as USA wins men's freestyle title

The U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 took place in Bulgaria. The men's freestyle events has seen the United States rise to the top of the table with a staggering 135 points to its name so far.
Major performers from the event for the US were in the 65kg, 70kg, and 97kg categories, respectively, where Luke Stanich, PJ Duke, and Justin Lee Rademacher won gold. Other major US wrestlers at the Championships include Connor Mirasola, Cole Mirasola, and William Henckel.
At the moment, Kazakhstan is just behind the USA in the table with 104 points to its name. Yedige Kassimbek won the 125kg title and is the only finals winner for the nation so far at the 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships.
Iran, at the moment, is in third place with 76 points to its name, and also has a final winner in Mahdi Mohammad Yousefihajivar, who won the 79kg final. As of August 19, the majority of the men's freestyle results are out, except for the 61 and 86 kg brackets finals, which will be conducted on Wednesday, August 20, and will feature Marcus Blaze and Maxwell McEnelly, respectively.
Thereby, with a 31-point lead ahead of Iran and two finalists set to compete, the USA seems to be in a comfortable position to clinch the gold title at the Championships. On that note, let's discover all the available results from the men's freestyle events of the 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships.
U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Men's freestyle results
Here are all the available results from the 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships:
57 kg:
First-place: Magomed Saliakh Ozdamirov (UWW) defeated Sumit Malik (India), 8-5
Third-place: Nurdanat Aitanov (Kazakhstan) and Vasif Baghirov (Azerbaijan)
65 kg:
First-place: Luke Stanich (USA) defeated Reiji Uchida (Japan), 4-3
Third-place: Abdullah Toprak (Turkey) and Arman Musikyan (Armenia)
70 kg:
First-place: PJ Duke (USA) defeated Alexandr Gaidarli (Moldova), 7-5
Third-place: Ebrahim Esmaeil Elahichouran (Iran) and Nurlan Aghazada (Azerbaijan)
74 kg:
First-place: Ismail Khaniev (UWW) defeated Adilet Akylbekov (Kyrgyzstan), 11-0
Third-place: Kanata Yamaguchi (Japan) and Dosszhan Kul Gaiyp (Kazakhstan)
79 kg:
First-place: Mahdi Mohammad Yousefihajivar (Iran) defeated William Henckel (USA), 8-6
Third-place: Davit Tchetchelashvili (Georgia) and Said Saidulov (UWW)
97 kg:
First-place: Justin Lee Rademacher (USA) defeated Magomedgadzhi Magomedov (UWW), 4-1
Third-place: Samir Dursunov (Kazakhstan) and Konstantine Petriashvili (Georgia)
125 kg:
First-place: Yedige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan) defeated Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad (Iran)
Third-place: Cole Mirasola (USA) and Yusif Dursunov (Azerbaijan)
92 kg:
First-place: Sherzod Poyonov (Uzbekistan) defeated Kamil Kurugliyev (Kazakhstan)
Third-place: Gadzhimurad Gadzhibatyrov (UWW) and Connor Mirasola (USA)