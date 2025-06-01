From PJ Duke to Luke Stanich: Complete list of US Wrestling U20 Worlds team

With the conclusion of the U20 World Team Trials in Ohio on May 31, the US Wrestling U20 Worlds team has taken shape. This team will be competing at the 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships, scheduled to take place in August (18-24).

Prominent names from the side include Luke Stanich, who came to the tournament after a victory at the U20 US Open Wrestling Championships. Competing in the trials, Stanich defeated IOWA Hawkeyes commit, Bo Bassett, in the best-of-three series finals to book his place on the team from the 65kg category. Notably, Stanich had also defeated Bassett on his road to victory at the U20 US Open.

PJ Duke clinched a victory over Lando Robideu in the first two rounds of the 70kg finals to make it to the US Wrestling U20 Worlds team. Anthony Knox and Max McEnelly also made an impressive comeback at the trials after going down in their first rounds to win the 57kg and 86kg categories, respectively.

Top names from the women's freestyle category include Audrey Jimenez, Abbi Cooper and Jasmine Robinson. Jimenez defeated Heather Crull in consecutive rounds during the 50kg finals, while Cooper clinched a victory over Alexandra Waitsman in the 53kg bracket.

In the Greco-Roman division, Caleb Noble, Otto Black and Isaiah Cortez will be the main men for the US Wrestling U20 world team. Noble, Black and Cortez all clinched victories in consecutive rounds during the finals against Nicholas Enzminger, Pierson Manville and Treygen Morin, respectively.

On that note, let's know all the wrestlers who made it to the US Wrestling U20 Worlds team.

US Wrestling U20 Worlds team: Complete list of wrestlers

Jimenez (right) will represent the 2025 US Wrestling U20 Worlds team in the women's freestyle category (Image via: Getty)

Men's Freestyle:

57kg: Anthony Knox, SCRT

61kg: Marcus Blaze, TMWC

65kg: Luke Stanich, LVWR

70kg: PJ Duke, KTCT

74kg- Ladarion Lockett, CRTM

79kg: William Henckel, BWC

86kg: Max McEnelly, MIRT

92kg: Connor Mirasola, NLTM

97kg: Justin Redemacher, BDWR

125kg: Cole Mirasola, NLTM

Women's Freestyle:

50kg: Audrey Jimenez

53kg: Abbi Cooper

55kg: Everest Leydecker

57kg: Lorianna Piestawa

59kg: Aubrey Krazer

62kg: Haylie Jaffe

65kg: Daniella Nugent

68kg: Jordyn Fouse

72kg: Jasmine Robinson

76kg: Naomi Simon

Greco-Roman wrestling:

55kg: Caleb Noble, TEUW

60kg: Isaiah Cortez, GHSW

63kg: London Drury, NNTC

67kg: Otto Black, NYNM

72kg: Joel Adams, BDWR

77kg: Leister Bowling, HWC

82kg: Arvin Khosravy, WPWC

87kg: Nick Nosler, SIRT

97kg: Soren Herzog, AFRT

130kg: Shilo Jones, BWC

