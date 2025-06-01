  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • From PJ Duke to Luke Stanich: Complete list of US Wrestling U20 Worlds team

From PJ Duke to Luke Stanich: Complete list of US Wrestling U20 Worlds team

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Jun 01, 2025 15:15 GMT
Luke Stanich and PJ Duke (Image via: Stanich and Duke
Luke Stanich and PJ Duke (Image via: Stanich and Duke's Instagram)

With the conclusion of the U20 World Team Trials in Ohio on May 31, the US Wrestling U20 Worlds team has taken shape. This team will be competing at the 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships, scheduled to take place in August (18-24).

Ad

Prominent names from the side include Luke Stanich, who came to the tournament after a victory at the U20 US Open Wrestling Championships. Competing in the trials, Stanich defeated IOWA Hawkeyes commit, Bo Bassett, in the best-of-three series finals to book his place on the team from the 65kg category. Notably, Stanich had also defeated Bassett on his road to victory at the U20 US Open.

PJ Duke clinched a victory over Lando Robideu in the first two rounds of the 70kg finals to make it to the US Wrestling U20 Worlds team. Anthony Knox and Max McEnelly also made an impressive comeback at the trials after going down in their first rounds to win the 57kg and 86kg categories, respectively.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Top names from the women's freestyle category include Audrey Jimenez, Abbi Cooper and Jasmine Robinson. Jimenez defeated Heather Crull in consecutive rounds during the 50kg finals, while Cooper clinched a victory over Alexandra Waitsman in the 53kg bracket.

In the Greco-Roman division, Caleb Noble, Otto Black and Isaiah Cortez will be the main men for the US Wrestling U20 world team. Noble, Black and Cortez all clinched victories in consecutive rounds during the finals against Nicholas Enzminger, Pierson Manville and Treygen Morin, respectively.

Ad

On that note, let's know all the wrestlers who made it to the US Wrestling U20 Worlds team.

US Wrestling U20 Worlds team: Complete list of wrestlers

Jimenez (right) will represent the 2025 US Wrestling U20 Worlds team in the women&#039;s freestyle category (Image via: Getty)
Jimenez (right) will represent the 2025 US Wrestling U20 Worlds team in the women's freestyle category (Image via: Getty)

Men's Freestyle:

Ad
  • 57kg: Anthony Knox, SCRT
  • 61kg: Marcus Blaze, TMWC
  • 65kg: Luke Stanich, LVWR
  • 70kg: PJ Duke, KTCT
  • 74kg- Ladarion Lockett, CRTM
  • 79kg: William Henckel, BWC
  • 86kg: Max McEnelly, MIRT
  • 92kg: Connor Mirasola, NLTM
  • 97kg: Justin Redemacher, BDWR
  • 125kg: Cole Mirasola, NLTM

Women's Freestyle:

  • 50kg: Audrey Jimenez
  • 53kg: Abbi Cooper
  • 55kg: Everest Leydecker
  • 57kg: Lorianna Piestawa
  • 59kg: Aubrey Krazer
  • 62kg: Haylie Jaffe
  • 65kg: Daniella Nugent
  • 68kg: Jordyn Fouse
  • 72kg: Jasmine Robinson
  • 76kg: Naomi Simon
Ad

Greco-Roman wrestling:

  • 55kg: Caleb Noble, TEUW
  • 60kg: Isaiah Cortez, GHSW
  • 63kg: London Drury, NNTC
  • 67kg: Otto Black, NYNM
  • 72kg: Joel Adams, BDWR
  • 77kg: Leister Bowling, HWC
  • 82kg: Arvin Khosravy, WPWC
  • 87kg: Nick Nosler, SIRT
  • 97kg: Soren Herzog, AFRT
  • 130kg: Shilo Jones, BWC
About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications