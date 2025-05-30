USA Wrestling U20 & U23 World Team Trials 2025: Schedule, live streaming, athletes to watch ft. Bo Bassett

The USA Wrestling U20 & U23 World Team Trials 2025 are set to get underway in Geneva, Ohio, between May 30 and June 1. Many top prospects will be looking to seal their spot as part of Team USA at the U20 and U23 World Wrestling Championships, including Bo Bassett, Luke Stanich, and PJ Duke. Here's a full breakdown of how to watch the trials, the schedule, and more.

How to watch the USA Wrestling U20 & U23 World Team Trials 2025

The USA Wrestling U20 & U23 World Team Trials 2025 will be broadcast live on FloWrestling from May 30 to June 1. It can be watched on the FloSports App, which is available on iOS and Android. The trials can be streamed on mobiles, desktops, and television. It can be accessed on Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. The trials will kick off at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Schedule for the USA Wrestling U20 & U23 World Team Trials 2025

Here's the full schedule for the U20 and U23 World Team Trials:

May 31, Saturday

U20 World Team Trials - Challenge Tournament - Prelims through Finals - 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM Eastern Time

Best of 3 Finals & Medal Matches - 4 PM to 7 PM Eastern Time

U23 World Team Trials - National Prelims - 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM & 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM Eastern Time

June 1, Sunday

U23 World Team Trials - Quarters, Semis, and Finals - 10 AM to 3:30 PM Eastern Time

Athletes to watch out for at the USA Wrestling U20 & U23 World Team Trials 2025

Many notable prospects will be competing for a Team USA spot at the USA Wrestling U20 & U23 World Team Trials 2025. Bo Bassett, who is ranked as the No.1 wrestler in the 144-pound category, will be looking to secure a spot after missing out on the U.S Open title in April. Luke Stanich, who will get to compete in the best-of-three finals after winning the U.S Open title, will be looking to build upon his success. Penn State freshman PJ Duke also won a U.S Open title in the U20 Category, and could be facing off against Stanich.

Other top prospects like Anthony Knox, Kyler Larkin, and Cable Noble also received byes to the finals by winning at the 2025 U.S Open. It promises to be an exciting event, with many of the top prospects in the nation facing off against each other.

