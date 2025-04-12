UCLA recruit Zoey Molomo gets emotional giving heartbreaking health update

Zoey Molomo, the Class of 2027 for UCLA Bruins, has announced the end of her 2025 gymnastics season following an injury which she sustained during practice. She was training for the WAG City of Jesolo Trophy scheduled between April 12 and 13 in Italy.

Molomo, who joined the UCLA Bruins alongside headliner Jordan Chiles after announcing her commitment in October 2024, trains at the Metroplex Gymnastics facility in Texas. She had visited LSU, Florida, and UCLA but finally chose UCLA for her collegiate career.

As she was gearing up to represent the USA at the tournament in Italy, the 16-year-old sustained an injury while executing her vault routine. Zoey Molomo gave this heartbreaking update about injury and ending her season early on her Instagram, captioning the post:

“Hi guys! Just wanted to give you all a quick update. During practice, I had a bad landing on vault and unfortunately sustained a knee injury. This is absolutely heartbreaking and definitely not how I imagined my season ending, but I trust that God’s plan is greater than mine. I’m staying strong, focusing on healing, and doing everything I can to be the best teammate for my girls. I’ll be back soon!”

Following the update, Dulcy Caylor, Simone Rose and Tatum Drusch were among the senior team gymnasts and teammates who sent their love to Molomo amid this major setback. In addition, Skye Blakely and Sierra Ballard are some present collegiate gymnasts who sent their support.

Zoey Molomo reflects on her first memory of watching gymnastics

Gabby Douglas at 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

During an interview with Inside Gymnastics in March 2025, Zoey Molomo reflected on her first memory of watching the sport. She described it as coming home from preschool, putting on her leotard and watching Gabby Douglas’ floor exercise routine during the Olympics.

She stated:

“There’s a video of me. Gabby Douglas is doing a floor routine, and I would come home from preschool, and I would put my leotard on while the Olympics is going on, and I would watch her floor routine on replay, and I would just be flipping around with her. That’s my first memory of watching gymnastics, and I’ve just been at it and loved it ever since.’’

She shared how Douglas's return to the sport after a break since the 2016 Rio Olympics was something she never thought possible. Zoey Molomo also acknowledged that the 2012 individual all-around Olympic champion was someone she looked up to as a child, calling her comeback attempt ‘pretty cool.’

Notably, Gabby Douglas’ attempt to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics was cut short because of an injury she sustained ahead of the U.S. Championships in Texas. The event was mandatory for all gymnasts competing for a place on the Olympic team which ultimately ruled her out of the quadrennial Games.

