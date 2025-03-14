Gabby Douglas reacts to 16-year-old Zoey Molomo's heartfelt confession about her London Olympics triumph

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas shared her reaction as 16-year-old gymnast Zoey Molomo recalled a childhood incident involving the former. This comes just a few weeks after Molomo's impressive performance at the 2025 Winter Cup.

Even though the 16-year-old finished ninth in the all-around event, she clinched a top finish in the vaults event with a score of 13.900. Additionally, she finished third in the beam balance apparatus (13.550).

Following her success, Molomo opened up about a childhood account where she got the first taste of gymnastics. She stated that she was so intrigued with Gabby Douglas' floor routine from the 2012 London Olympics that she would style herself in a leotard.

She said (via Inside Gymnastics Magazine):

"There's a video of me. Gabby Douglas is doing a floor routine and I would come home from preschool, and I would put my leotard on while the Olympics is going on, and I would watch her floor routine on replay."

Douglas shared the post on her Instagram stories and reacted with two emojis to express her reaction.

Screenshot of Douglas's Instagram story featuring Zoey Molomo (Image via: Douglas's Instagram)

Zoey Molomo has already committed to the UCLA Bruins for her collegiate career, which she will be joining after the conclusion of her high school tenure.

Gabby Douglas opens up about her experience of watching a new sport

Douglas during the floor exercises qualification round on the second day of the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Gabby Douglas recently shared her experience of watching tennis and countrymate Frances Tiafoe during the 2025 Dallas Open. In an interview, Douglas said that she had a very good time enjoying the sport, and expressed her excitement about watching Tiafoe play live for the first time.

During the conversation, Douglas also mentioned that the crowd and the cheers also made her reminisce about her gymnastics meets. She said (via ATP Tour.com):

"It was very, very fun to watch Frances. I have never seen a tennis match. I've never seen him play. It was a new experience and I enjoyed it. At times it's very nerve-wracking and [it was] so funny. t brought a lot of flashbacks, because I'm like, ‘Man, it's a different sport, but I can definitely feel what Frances is going through’. Being in that spot where everyone's watching you, it was a very fresh situation, but it was very fun too."

During the conversation, Gabby Douglas added that she had seen audiences moving their heads to and fro while watching tennis live. She also said that it was a great experience doing it herself.

