US Olympic Bronze medalist Clayton Murphy pens emotional note as he announces retirement from the sport

Middle-distance runner Clayton Murphy has announced his retirement from the world of track and field. The 30-year-old Olympic bronze medalist was unable to make it to the Paris Olympics last year.

The middle-distance runner from Greenville, Ohio, shared the news on his Instagram profile. However, he has assured his followers that he will remain connected to the sport one way or the other.

Murphy wrote in a long, emotional note on his Instagram profile,

"Today, I’m officially retiring from professional track and field. I poured everything I had into this sport, and I’m walking away with pride, gratitude, and a heart full of memories. A decade on the global stage is more than most pros will ever get to experience and I’m so grateful for what every year has taught me."

Murphy went on to thank his coaches, his wife Ari, and others for being his constant source of support. He further added,

"Thank you to Paul Doyle, Robby Hughes, Coach LaBadie, Coach Salazar, and everyone who had my back along the way. You know who you are and I’m so grateful for you. To my wife Ari, thank you for being by my side through every single moment. You made me stronger and helped me become a man I’m proud to be."

Several athletes reacted to Clayton Murphy's retirement from the sport, including Olympic champion Gabby Thomas. The triple gold medalist congratulated him for his vivid career in the comments section.

Who is Clayton Murphy?

A short profile of Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy [Image Source : Murphy's Instagram]

Born to Mark and Melinda Murphy on February 26, 1995, in Greenville, Ohio, Clayton Murphy was raised in the village of New Madison. He attended the Tri-Village High School for his primary education, where he pursued track and field & cross-country running.

In 2013, Murphy enrolled at the University of Akron. He showed promise in the NCAA tournaments, winning the gold medal for the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 800m event in 2016. He also won the 1500m gold medal in the outdoor NCAA championships in 2016.

Murphy's performances attracted the attention of the track authorities in 2015 itself. He was selected for the American track and field squad bound for the Pan American Games, where he won the gold medal in the 800m event.

Clayton Murphy achieved a personal best timing of 1:42.93 in the 800m event at the Rio Olympics in 2016, for which he also won the bronze medal. However, he couldn't repeat the feat in Tokyo Olympics, and had to be content with the ninth position overall.

