The US Wrestling Olympic Trials are all set to commence on April 19 at Penn State. While more than 100 wrestlers were already qualified for the two-day event, the Last Chance Qualifier on April 6-7 saw many other names join the list.
Two-time NCAA Champion Vincent Joseph secured a return to the US Wrestling Olympic Trials after a dominant display throughout the knockout games. He outscored his opponent 38-0 to win the 74 kg finals at the Last Chance Qualifier.
Oklahoma star Christian Carroll was in similar form as he went on to win the 97 kg finals. Registering a score of 11-0, Carroll will face the likes of Nathan Jackson and Isaac Trumble at the US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024. In the 65 kg finals, Mathew Kolodzik registered 42-0 to advance to the Olympic team trials.
However, the biggest highlight of the day was an impressive display from high schooler Jax Forest. The 2022 U17 World medalist defeated former NCAA Champion Nathan Tomasello 10-0 in the 57 kg finals to qualify for the US Wrestling Olympic trials.
Women's competition saw US national team member Bridgette Duty score 4-0 in the 57 kg finals to book a spot at the 2024 US Wrestling Olympic trials. Veteran Lauren Louive similarly won the 62 kg category after defeating Skylar Hattendorf 4-0 in the finals.
US Wrestling Olympic Trials Last Chance Qualifier: Full results
#Women's Freestyle
50 kg
- Nyla Valencia
- Charlotte Fowler
- Nina Pham
53 kg
- Brianna Gonzalez
- Montana DeLawder
- Sofia Macaluso
62 kg
- Lauren Louive
- Skylar Hattendorf
- Ana Luciano
68 kg
- Chloe Ogden
- Marisa Angelos
- Lydia Krauss
76 kg
- Madison Sandquist
- Cara Broadus
- Naomi Simon
#Men's Freestyle
57 kg
- Jax Forest
- Nathan Tomasello
- Joshua Rodriguez
65 kg
- Matthew Kolodzik
- Bo Basset
- Ian Parker
74 kg
- Vincenzo Joseph
- Yahya Thomas
- Doug Zapf
86 kg
- David McFadden
- Morgan McIntosh
- Josh Gunderson
97 kg
- Christian Carroll
- Camden McDaniel
- Jacob Warner
125 kg
- Jaron Smith
- Jacob Bullock
- Jordan Wood
Stars to watch out at US Wrestling Olympic Trials
After his exploits in the Last Chance Qualifier, Jax Forest could pose a big threat to established wrestlers like Spencer Lee and Daton Fix, who will headline the men's freestyle 57 kg event at the Olympic trials.
4x NCAA Champion Yianni Dialomihalis will be a favorite for a spot at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the 65 kg. Meanwhile, the 74 kg category will be a tight one. While 4x NCAA Champions Carter Starocci and Kyle Dake remain the favorites, Jordan Burroughs and Levi Haines have the equal opportunity to make an Olympic appearance.
The 84 kg category will see David Taylor and Aaron Brooks as the top contenders but keep an eye on Evan Wick. Isaac Trumble and Nathan Jackson will be favorites in the 97 kg while Christian Lance and Trent Hilger remain the top names in 125 kg.
