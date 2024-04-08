The US Wrestling Olympic Trials are all set to commence on April 19 at Penn State. While more than 100 wrestlers were already qualified for the two-day event, the Last Chance Qualifier on April 6-7 saw many other names join the list.

Two-time NCAA Champion Vincent Joseph secured a return to the US Wrestling Olympic Trials after a dominant display throughout the knockout games. He outscored his opponent 38-0 to win the 74 kg finals at the Last Chance Qualifier.

Oklahoma star Christian Carroll was in similar form as he went on to win the 97 kg finals. Registering a score of 11-0, Carroll will face the likes of Nathan Jackson and Isaac Trumble at the US Wrestling Olympic Trials 2024. In the 65 kg finals, Mathew Kolodzik registered 42-0 to advance to the Olympic team trials.

However, the biggest highlight of the day was an impressive display from high schooler Jax Forest. The 2022 U17 World medalist defeated former NCAA Champion Nathan Tomasello 10-0 in the 57 kg finals to qualify for the US Wrestling Olympic trials.

Women's competition saw US national team member Bridgette Duty score 4-0 in the 57 kg finals to book a spot at the 2024 US Wrestling Olympic trials. Veteran Lauren Louive similarly won the 62 kg category after defeating Skylar Hattendorf 4-0 in the finals.

US Wrestling Olympic Trials Last Chance Qualifier: Full results

#Women's Freestyle

50 kg

Nyla Valencia Charlotte Fowler Nina Pham

53 kg

Brianna Gonzalez Montana DeLawder Sofia Macaluso

62 kg

Lauren Louive Skylar Hattendorf Ana Luciano

68 kg

Chloe Ogden Marisa Angelos Lydia Krauss

76 kg

Madison Sandquist Cara Broadus Naomi Simon

#Men's Freestyle

57 kg

Jax Forest Nathan Tomasello Joshua Rodriguez

65 kg

Matthew Kolodzik Bo Basset Ian Parker

74 kg

Vincenzo Joseph Yahya Thomas Doug Zapf

86 kg

David McFadden Morgan McIntosh Josh Gunderson

97 kg

Christian Carroll Camden McDaniel Jacob Warner

125 kg

Jaron Smith Jacob Bullock Jordan Wood

Stars to watch out at US Wrestling Olympic Trials

12th Annual Beat The Streets Wrestling Benefit-Kyle Dake in action

After his exploits in the Last Chance Qualifier, Jax Forest could pose a big threat to established wrestlers like Spencer Lee and Daton Fix, who will headline the men's freestyle 57 kg event at the Olympic trials.

4x NCAA Champion Yianni Dialomihalis will be a favorite for a spot at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the 65 kg. Meanwhile, the 74 kg category will be a tight one. While 4x NCAA Champions Carter Starocci and Kyle Dake remain the favorites, Jordan Burroughs and Levi Haines have the equal opportunity to make an Olympic appearance.

The 84 kg category will see David Taylor and Aaron Brooks as the top contenders but keep an eye on Evan Wick. Isaac Trumble and Nathan Jackson will be favorites in the 97 kg while Christian Lance and Trent Hilger remain the top names in 125 kg.

