USA Shooting team at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of rifle, pistol and shotgun shooters who will represent the nation ft. Vincent Hancock

A 16-member USA Shooting team will be heading the nation’s challenge at the 2024 Paris Olympics scheduled from July 26 to August 11. The USA shooters will be vying for top honors at the Olympics in rifle, pistol, and shotgun events.

The USA shooters achieved the maximum eight quotas in shotgun events during the Paris Olympics qualification events. The USA Shooting Team in shotgun will be led by the three-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock. He will look for another impressive outing at the Summer Games, having claimed the top spot in 2008, 2012, and 2020 in men’s skeet.

In addition, Conner Prince, a two-time World Cup gold medalist, will be another representative in the men’s skeet. The four-time World Champion Austen Smith and the 2023 Pan American Games gold medalist Dania Vizzi will compete in the women’s skeet event.

The 2022 World champion (individual) Derrick Mein, Will Hinton, the multiple Pan American Games and World Championships medalist Rachel Tozier, and the 2024 Shotgun World Cup Rabat bronze medalist Ryann Phillips will be in action for the USA in trap events.

In the rifle events, Ivan Roe, Mary Tucker, and Sagen Maddalena are set to compete across multiple events such as the 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions. Tucker will aim for a consecutive medal in the Olympics, having earned a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the mixed 10 air rifle team event.

The 2023 Pan American Games medalist Alexis Lagan, Junior World Championships medalists Katelyn Abeln, and Ada Korkhin, and three-time Olympian Keith Sanderson, and Henry Leverett, who represented the USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will feature in the 10m air pistol, 25m rapid fire pistol, and 25m pistol events.

Complete list of athletes who will represent the USA Shooting team at the Paris Olympics 2024

Rifle team

Ivan Roe, Mary Tucker, Sagen Maddalena

Pistol team

Alexis Lagan, Katelyn Abeln, Ada Korkhin, Keith Sanderson, Henry Leverett

Skeet team

Vincent Hancock, Conner Prince, Dania Vizzi, Austen Smith

Trap team

Derrick Mein, Will Hinton, Rachel Tozier, Ryann Phillips

USA Shooting Team’s performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Lucas Kozeniesky (R) and Mary Tucker (L) during Tokyo Olympics medal ceremony.

The USA Shooting team collected 6 medals, including 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Vincent Hancock, William Shaner, and Amber English topped in the men’s skeet, 10m air rifle, and women’s skeet events, with Olympic record scores.

Kayle Browning won the silver in the women’s trap, while Lucas Kozeniesky/ Mary Tucker clinched the mixed 10m air rifle team silver. Brian Burrows and Madelynn Bernau bagged the bronze in the mixed trap event.