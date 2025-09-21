Usain Bolt drops 2-word reaction to Jamaica's blunder after failure in 4x100m finals at World Athletics Championships

Usain Bolt shared his reaction to Jamaica's failure to advance to the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships. The championships began on September 13 and will conclude on September 21, 2025, at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Ad

On September 20, 2025, the Jamaican 4x100m relay team fell short of expectations, failing to qualify for the event's final. In Heat 1, Ackeem Blake opened the race before handing the baton to Oblique Seville for the second leg. Seville executed a clean pass to Ryiem Forde in the third leg, keeping the team in strong contention.

However, the blunder took place in the anchor leg, as Forde's baton exchange with Kishane Thompson failed, costing Jamaica a spot in the final scheduled for September 21. Shortly after this, Usain Bolt took to X and shared a blunt two-word reaction to the team's performance, writing:

Ad

Trending

"Jah Jah."

Usain St. Leo Bolt @usainbolt Jah Jah

Ad

This setback also ended Oblique Seville's hopes of securing a double gold in Tokyo. With Jamaica and South Africa, Britain will also not be competing in the final on Sunday.

Usain Bolt opens up about the activities he enjoys after retirement from the track

Usain Bolt sat for an interview, where he revealed his go-to activities that he enjoys after he retires from track. Opening up about trying his hand at multiple ventures, spending quality time with his children, and watching movies in his spare time, he said that he was doing many different things.

Ad

"I’m just doing many different things … the sports life is over, so I’m now moving into different businesses. I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I’m just dabbling in everything and trying to be a businessman now," said Usain Bolt, as quoted by Aol.com.

Ad

He added:

"Normally, I wake up just in time to see the kids off to school, and then it depends on what I have to do. I just watch some series and chill until the kids come home. I spend some time with them, hang out, until they start annoying me then I leave."

The 39-year-old retired from track and field in 2017 after the World Championships, where he earned a bronze medal in the 100m race and withdrew from the 200m dash, citing an injury.

Usain Bolt attended the World Athletics Championships, where he was seen cheering for the Jamaican team during their 100m race from the stands. Shortly after this, he also made his feelings known about Bryan Levell winning the 200m bronze medal in the championships, stating that he has a bright future ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More