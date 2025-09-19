"Future bright"- Usain Bolt reacts as Jamaica's Bryan Levell wins 200m bronze at World Athletics Championships 2025

Former Olympic and world champion Usain Bolt shared his reaction to Bryan Levell's impressive performance in the 200m event of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Notably, this was Levell's first senior world event of his career, and he didn't disappoint.

Competing on the seventh day of the Worlds in the 200m finals, Levell clocked a season-best run time of 19.64 seconds to win the bronze medal. He finished just behind the defending champion, Noah Lyles, and the second-fastest 200m runner of the season, Kenny Bednarek.

Hyping up Levell's performance in Tokyo, Bolt shared a post on his X handle to praise the latter's performance. The 200m world record holder also remarked that, courtesy of young and talented athletes like Levell, the future of track in Jamaica seems bright. He wrote:

"Congrats Bryan Levell🥉At just 21 years old future bright 🇯🇲🙌🏿💯"

Bryan Levell faced a setback last year during the 2024 Olympics when he couldn't make it through to the 200m finals after finishing 8th in the semifinals. Thereby, this performance in Tokyo this year was a great comeback in the international events for the 21-year-old Jamaican athlete.

Usain Bolt, on the other hand, was spotted in Tokyo during the World Championships, where his hyped-up reaction to Jamaica's first and second place finishes in the men's 100m by Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson gained immense limelight.

Usain Bolt reveals his go-to activities post-retirement from the track

Usain Bolt (Image via: Getty)

Usain Bolt shed light on his go-to activities at this post-retirement stage of his life. Speaking in an interview, the Jamaican athlete stated that he has been trying to get his hands on several business sectors after retiring from the track.

Bolt also revealed that he likes to spend time with his children and watch movies and series in his spare time. He said (via People):

"I’m just doing many different things … the sports life is over, so I’m now moving into different businesses. I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I’m just dabbling in everything and trying to be a businessman now."

"Normally, I wake up just in time to see the kids off to school, and then it depends on what I have to do. I just watch some series and chill until the kids come home. I spend some time with them, hang out, until they start annoying me then I leave."

During the conversation, Usain Bolt also remarked that due to a lack of running in recent times, he is facing breathing problems while getting up the stairs.

