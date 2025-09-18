  • home icon
  "Usain Bolt is the Goat"- Gout Gout weighs in on comparisons with Jamaican legend as he competes against Noah Lyles and others at World Championships

"Usain Bolt is the Goat"- Gout Gout weighs in on comparisons with Jamaican legend as he competes against Noah Lyles and others at World Championships

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Sep 18, 2025 03:23 GMT
Gout Gout and Usain Bolt
Gout Gout and Usain Bolt | Getty Images

Gout Gout expressed his thoughts about comparisons with Usain Bolt amid the ongoing World Athletics Championships. The youngster expressed his delight at the comparisons with the legendary athlete and shared that he looks up to the Jamaican and hopes to put forward a strong performance at the World Athletics Championships 2025.

The 17-year-old competed in the men's 200m and finished third in the prelims with a performance of 20.02, thereby advancing to the semi-finals of the biggest event of the year. Amid the ongoing games, Gout Gout spoke about being compared to Usain Bolt in a post-race interview.

The Australian athlete called Bolt a GOAT( greatest of all time) and expressed his happiness at qualifying for the semi-finals of the event. Gout Gout shared how competing against Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo, and others on the biggest stage of the sport is a great honor and that helps him to push himself to be his best.

Furthermore, Gout Gout shared that he looks up to Usain Bolt and is motivated by his relentless pursuits on the track that spanned over two decades.

"I mean, he is the Goat, I mean, I just got out to the semis. So, it is definitely great to know that I'm up against the Top 24 in the world. Pretty much. So, just a great experience, you know, Usain Bolt, he is the athlete everyone looks up to. So, I'm just going to keep looking up to him," he said.
Usain Bolt's advice for Gout Gout as he aims to compete in the professional circuit

Jamaican former athlete Bolt becomes the official ambassador of EXPO 2027 in Serbia - Source: Getty
Jamaican former athlete Bolt becomes the official ambassador of EXPO 2027 in Serbia - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt offered valuable advice to Gout Gout as he aimed to compete in the professional track circuit. The Jamaican athlete cautioned the Australian and urged him to take every crucial decision carefully, as it would have a huge impact on his career.

Furthermore, Bolt shared that having the right coach who would help in the transition would be important.

“I think the talent that he’s showing when I was young is the same thing, and this is why I’m trying to advise him to be very careful in transition, because I had a tough time transitioning into the senior level. So finding the right people, finding the right coach that could transition (him) into the senior level (is important). He has a great future. If he gets everything right, his future is going to be bright,” he said (via Fox Sports).

Bolt expressed his confidence in Gout Gout's ability and shared that he believes that the youngster will have a great future, provided he takes care of crucial aspects off the field that would have a major impact on him.

Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
