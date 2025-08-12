Who is Bryan Levell? All about athlete who ran 3rd-fastest Jamaican 200m behind Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake at Gyulai Istvan Memorial

Bryan Levell is a Jamaican sprinter who recently clocked the third-fastest Jamaican run time in the 200m event at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial 2025. He clocked 19.69 seconds in the event to win the field by a convincing margin.

Levell's run time saw him among some of the all-time Jamaican greats, such as Usain Bolt (19.19 seconds) and Yohan Blake (19.26 seconds), who hold the first two positions in the 200m national record list. Notably, Bolt's run time is also the current world record for the 200m distance.

South African athlete Wayde Van Niekerk (20.07), who finished second behind Levell at the Hungaria Grand Prix, couldn't even break the 20-second mark. Van Niekerk's countryman, Benjamin Richardson, finished third in 20.30 seconds.

Considering this performance, Levell is deemed a serious threat to his competitors at the World Championships in Tokyo, scheduled next month. With that in mind, let us learn more about Bryan Levell, the current third-placed athlete on the all-time Jamaican 200m national record list.

Bryan Levell: Hometown and education

Levell was born in Jamaica on December 23, 2003. However, no information is available on the web about his family and parents. As per reports, he went to the Edwin Allen High School for his initial education and has also gone to the Optimum Track Club.

Bryan Levell's other achievements and his season so far

Bryan Levell has had a decent 2025 season so far with impressive performances at the Jamaican National Championships, where he booked his place at the Tokyo World Championships in September after clinching the first position in a run time of 20.10 seconds.

His other notable performances in the season include the top-podium finish at the Racers Grand Prix, Miramar Invitational, and a second-place finish in the 100m event at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia. Besides this, Levell has also faced several setbacks, such as the Prefontaine Classic, where he finished 6th in the 200m race.

Levell's other achievements across his career so far include a silver medal as part of the Jamaican Mixed 4x200m race at the World Athletics Relays 2025. Notably, he also has two more 4x100m relay silver medals from the World U20 Championships in 2021 and 2022. Last year, he also qualified for the 200m event at the 2024 Paris Olympics but failed to advance past the semifinal stages.

