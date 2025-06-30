Jamaican team for World Athletics Championships 2025: Know top finishers at trials in line for selection ft Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

With the conclusion of the track and field trials on June 29, the Jamaican team for the 2025 World Championships is taking shape. However, there are several provisions, such as the JAAA selection policy and World Athletics rankings that can influence the list.
The Jamaican team for the Tokyo event in September will consist of a unique combination of experience and youth. On one hand will be veterans of the nation, such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, while on the other will be talented young stars such as Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake.
Fraser-Pryce will be representing the 100m field for Jamaica. She finished third at the 100m trials after clocking a run time of 10.91 seconds, behind Tina Clayton and Jackson. After making it to the Jamaican team for the Worlds, Fraser-Pryce also spared a moment and lauded the immense support she received during her race.
Notably, Jackson will be featuring in both the 100m and 200m events, the latter of which is due to her status as the defending champion. Thompson performed impressively at the trials and clocked a season-leading run time of 9.75 seconds to book his place in the team.
On that note, let's know all the possible athletes who will be lining up for the Jamaican team in Tokyo later this year.
Jamaican Team for World Athletics Championships 2025: Top finishers of the trials in various events
Here are all the possible athletes featuring in the Jamaican lineup:
Men's events:
- 100m: Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, and Ackeem Blake
- 200m: Bryan Levell, Christopher Taylor, and Adrian Kerr
- 400m: Antonio Watson (2023 winner), Rusheen McDonald, Delano Kennedy, Jevaughn Powell
- 800m: Tyrice Taylor, Navasky Anderson, Dylan DeCambre
- 1500m: Dylan DeCambre
- 400m Hurdles: Rawshan Clarke, Assinie Wilson, Malik James-King
- 110m Hurdles: Orlando Bennett, Demario Prince, Tyler Mason
- Discus Throw: Ralford Mullings, Fedrick Dacres, Chad Wright
- Shot Put: Shaiquan Dunn, Christopher Young, Moses Parkinson
- Long Jump: Carey McLeod, Shawn D-Thompson, Nikaoli Williams
- Triple Jump: Jordan Scott
- High Jump: Romaine Beckford, Raymond Richards, Zayne Palomino
Women's events:
- 100m: Tina Clayton, Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
- 200m: Shericka Jackson (2023 champion), Ashanti Moore, Gabrielle Matthews, Roniesha McGregor
- 400m: Nickisha Pryce, Dejanea Oakley, Stacey Ann Williams
- 800m: Kelly Ann Beckford, Natoya Goule Toppin, Adelle Tracey
- 1500m: Adelle Tracey
- 400m hurdles: Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight, Shiann Salmon
- 100m hurdles: Megan Tapper, Ackera Nugent, Amoi Brown
- Discus Throw: Samantha Hall, Shadae Lawrence, Abigail Martin
- Hammer Throw: Nayoka Clunis
- Shot Put: Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Lloydrica Cameron, Rochele Solmon
- Long Jump: Ackelia Smith, Nia Robinson, Machaeda Linton
- Triple Jump: Shanieka Ricketts, Ackelia Smith, Kimberly Williams
- High Jump: Lamara Distin, Annishka McDonald