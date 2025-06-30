Jamaican team for World Athletics Championships 2025: Know top finishers at trials in line for selection ft Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

With the conclusion of the track and field trials on June 29, the Jamaican team for the 2025 World Championships is taking shape. However, there are several provisions, such as the JAAA selection policy and World Athletics rankings that can influence the list.

The Jamaican team for the Tokyo event in September will consist of a unique combination of experience and youth. On one hand will be veterans of the nation, such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, while on the other will be talented young stars such as Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake.

Fraser-Pryce will be representing the 100m field for Jamaica. She finished third at the 100m trials after clocking a run time of 10.91 seconds, behind Tina Clayton and Jackson. After making it to the Jamaican team for the Worlds, Fraser-Pryce also spared a moment and lauded the immense support she received during her race.

Notably, Jackson will be featuring in both the 100m and 200m events, the latter of which is due to her status as the defending champion. Thompson performed impressively at the trials and clocked a season-leading run time of 9.75 seconds to book his place in the team.

On that note, let's know all the possible athletes who will be lining up for the Jamaican team in Tokyo later this year.

Jamaican Team for World Athletics Championships 2025: Top finishers of the trials in various events

Kishane Thompson will compete at the World Championships for the Jamaican team (Image via: Getty)

Here are all the possible athletes featuring in the Jamaican lineup:

Men's events:

100m: Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville, and Ackeem Blake

200m: Bryan Levell, Christopher Taylor, and Adrian Kerr

400m: Antonio Watson (2023 winner), Rusheen McDonald, Delano Kennedy, Jevaughn Powell

800m: Tyrice Taylor, Navasky Anderson, Dylan DeCambre

1500m: Dylan DeCambre

400m Hurdles: Rawshan Clarke, Assinie Wilson, Malik James-King

110m Hurdles: Orlando Bennett, Demario Prince, Tyler Mason

Discus Throw: Ralford Mullings, Fedrick Dacres, Chad Wright

Shot Put: Shaiquan Dunn, Christopher Young, Moses Parkinson

Long Jump: Carey McLeod, Shawn D-Thompson, Nikaoli Williams

Triple Jump: Jordan Scott

High Jump: Romaine Beckford, Raymond Richards, Zayne Palomino

Women's events:

100m: Tina Clayton, Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

200m: Shericka Jackson (2023 champion), Ashanti Moore, Gabrielle Matthews, Roniesha McGregor

400m: Nickisha Pryce, Dejanea Oakley, Stacey Ann Williams

800m: Kelly Ann Beckford, Natoya Goule Toppin, Adelle Tracey

1500m: Adelle Tracey

400m hurdles: Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight, Shiann Salmon

100m hurdles: Megan Tapper, Ackera Nugent, Amoi Brown

Discus Throw: Samantha Hall, Shadae Lawrence, Abigail Martin

Hammer Throw: Nayoka Clunis

Shot Put: Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Lloydrica Cameron, Rochele Solmon

Long Jump: Ackelia Smith, Nia Robinson, Machaeda Linton

Triple Jump: Shanieka Ricketts, Ackelia Smith, Kimberly Williams

High Jump: Lamara Distin, Annishka McDonald

