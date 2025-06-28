"I tried not to be too emotional" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares heartfelt message for Jamaica after final home race

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently competed in her last race at the Kingston National Stadium, following which she expressed her honest emotions to fans. The sprinter competed in the 100m race at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials, which is scheduled from Thursday, June 26 to Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The three time Olympic gold medalist clocked 11.33 seconds to top Heat 3. She settled in fourth place in the semifinal round with 11.02 seconds and advanced to the final. However, the five-time World Champion in the 100m dash fell short of executing a strong enough performance in the final and finished in third place with 10.91 seconds, to follow Tina Clayton and Shericka Jackson, who posted 10.81 and 10.88 seconds, respectively.

The Jamaican legendary sprinter received overwhelming love and support from her fans during the final race. The 39-year-old expressed her gratitude after the race.

"It means a lot, you know. For me, it has been a journey and I know that for Jamaica, we have so many athletes that can represent this country and to be able to have athletes that, you know, have retired to come back and to support your vision and your dream is really wonderful and you know shout out to Usain and the whole grandstand and everyone that's here tonight supporting me." (0:47 onwards)

She added:

"Thank you guys so much for your love. It was felt. I tried not to be too emotional and focus on my race, but I felt the love and I felt the support and I am truly grateful for it."

Usain Bolt also graced the event with his presence, paying a tribute to Fraser-Pryce's legendary career.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up on the impact of legacy

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Doha Diamond League in Qatar. (Photo via Getty Images)

In an event hosted by Nike, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened up about the impact of legacy, stating that it begins with oneself rather than waiting for government or others to act. She further highlighted taking the responsibility of making a difference.

"When we talk about impact, then we talk about legacy. Legacy and impact goes hand in hand. Because I want for this generation to understand that yes we want the government to show up. We want private sector to show up. But what about us? It starts with us. It starts with just us deciding that there's more to give.” (via jamaicaobserver.com)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has represented her nation and clinched multiple victories, keeping Jamaica at the forefront of sprinting. Her decorated career includes eight Olympic and 16 World Championship medals.

