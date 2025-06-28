WATCH: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gets emotional after massive tribute from Usain Bolt, her family and fully packed Jamaican National Stadium

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared emotional moments with the legendary Usain Bolt, her fans, and fellow sprinters after clocking 10.91s to finish third in her final race at the Jamaican National trials. Fraser-Pryce announced her retirement from track and field at a Nike few days ago.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of the most formidable athletes in track and field, became the first Caribbean woman to win the 100m gold at the 2008 Summer Games. She defended her title at the 2012 London Olympics, becoming only the third woman in history to do so. The Jamaican icon continued her excellence at the World Championships as well, becoming the only sprinter to win five world titles in the 100m (2009, 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2022).

In a recent Nike event, the track legend announced that she would hang her spikes at the end of the 2025 season, and the Jamaican National trials would be her final home appearance. After she raced on her home soil for the last time, clocking 10.91s to finish third in the 100m, a stadium full of fans cheered on her, embraced her, and rushed to catch a moment with the multiple-time Olympic medalist.

She also had an emotional exchange with Usain Bolt, the greatest sprinter of all time, who attended the event as a special guest. As the commentator listed her career achievements, Fraser-Pryce posed with her family. The 38-year-old also hugged her competitors after the race concluded.

Here's the video montage:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was battling with a knee injury in 2024, but improved her form to run at the Jamaican Olympic Trials. She qualified in the 100m for her fifth Games but failed to reach the finals after suffering an injury during warm-ups.

The 10-time World gold medalist will possibly be in contention at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo in September.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce revealed the reason behind bidding goodbye to her stellar sporting career

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - (Source: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who has been one of the top Nike athletes, attended a cocktail reception in Kingston, organized by her long-time sponsor. She delivered an emotional speech, revealing the reason behind her decision to retire from track and field.

Expressing gratitude for all the love she received over the years, she said:

“In the next two days, it will be my final time gracing the National Stadium, and, honestly, it’s one of those moments that I’m looking forward to. You know why? Because I have absolutely nothing to lose and all to gain. Because it is your love and it’s your support and it’s your encouragement that has kept me. It is the ways you have celebrated me. It is the ways you have shown up for me."

She added:

“And as I stand on the track in the next two days, it’s not just about the track, but it’s what’s possible. It’s how we continue to shift and change the narrative around female elite sprinting. It’s about your time, honoring your time. It’s knowing what you want and going the distance for that.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also announced that she would initiate the elimination of barefoot running among primary athletes in Jamaica.

