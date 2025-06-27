How to watch Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in her final Jamaican National Trials appearance? All about her last World Championships quest

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is all set to race for the final time at the Jamaican National Trials on June 27, Friday. Just days before the trials, the Jamaican sprint icon announced that the event would be her final appearance at Kingston’s National Stadium, implying that it would also be her last national championship.

In her final Jamaican National Trials, she is competing only in the women’s 100m as she vies for a spot in the nation’s squad for her last World Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21.

Fraser-Pryce already qualified for the semi-finals on Thursday with an 11.33s performance in Heat 3, where she topped the race. Both the semi-finals and finals of the 100m are scheduled on Friday.

With that, let’s take a look at the Jamaican's schedule as she races in her final National Championships:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s schedule at 2025 Jamaican National Trials

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will race in Heat 2 out of the three semi-final heats in the 100m at the Jamaican National Trials on June 27. Notably, the top two from each heat and the next two best time runners will qualify for the finals, later scheduled on the same day.

Women’s 100m Semi-final: 7:55 pm onwards (Kingston Time)

Women’s 100m Final: 9:45 pm (Kingston Time); if she qualifies for the finals

How and where to watch Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in action at Jamaican National Trials?

One can watch Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s 100m race via 1spotmedia, which is providing live streaming for the 2025 Jamaican National Trials. A season pass is available for USD $14.99, while a day pass costs USD $8.99.

How has Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fared this season?

Ahead of competing at the Jamaican National Trials, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took part in the Doha Diamond League meet, held over a month ago. There, she narrowly missed out on a third-place finish, clocking 11.05 seconds in the 100m as Great Britain’s Amy Hunt placed third with a time of 11.03.

Following her fourth-place finish, Fraser-Pryce was asked how she felt about her race in Doha. In response, she said in the post-event interview (from 0:09):

“Well, to go back and look, it's been a while since I've competed consistently. So I think, you know, I'm glad that I finished healthy, which is good, so I thank God for that. I just look forward to going back and building and coming for the next one.”

Before this, she played a key role in helping Jamaica earn a spot at the World Championships in the women’s 4x100m relay, owing to her performance at the World Athletics Relays, which served as a qualifier for the global event. Notably, she had opened her season at the Velocity Fest in Kingston with a 10.94s run in the 100m.

