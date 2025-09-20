What led to disqualification of Jamaica relay team featuring Kishane Thompson & Oblique Seville at World Athletics Championships? All about heats show

The Jamaican 4x100m relay team which featured Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville was disqualified at the World Athletics Championships 2025 after they failed to exchange the baton properly. The team, which consisted of Ackeem Blake, Oblique Seville, Ryiem Forde, and Kishane Thompson, were expected to land a podium finish at best, however, they failed to do so. It was Canada, the United States, and Germany who finished in the top 3 of the 1st heat.

The Jamaican team was on course to finish the race, however, when the baton was to be passed to Kishane Thompson from Ryiem Forde in the final leg of the race, Thompson was not able to secure it in time and ultimately dropped the baton while taking off. Thompson also appeared to be stepping into a different lane in the exchange zone, which is also a violation of the rules and ultimately led to them being disqualified.

The Jamaican 4x100m relay team will now be missing out on the final, which is to be held on September 21st at 8:20 AM Eastern Time. Other notable nations who have qualified for it include Ghana, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Australia and France.

Kishane Thompson reflects on winning silver in 100m at World Athletics Championships

Kishane Thompson shared his reaction after earning the silver medal in the Men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. This was his first World Championships medal, which he claimed with an impressive time of 9.82 seconds. In an interview after the event, he said: (0:12 onwards)

"This has been a really a long a long season for me. It's been a true season. I never had a true season before. So, I'm really grateful and satisfied. It's not just different. It's a phenomenal feeling to know that I went through the entire season. I mean, there were here and there [moments], but no major injury."

"I mean, the execution wasn't the best. But it wasn't the worst. There's always going to be things that I can tweak because you always can be at your best, but nevertheless, I'm happy I finished injury free and I got a medal. I'm just enjoying myself right now."

Thompson finished in second place in the event, while his fellow countryman Oblique Seville finished in first place with a time of 9.77 seconds to secure the gold medal.

