Usain Bolt drops 4-word message for Cristiano Ronaldo after latter leads Al-Nassr to victory in Saudi Pro League

Olympic legend Usain Bolt dropped his reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's latest goal in the Saudi Pro League. The former sprinter shared his admiration for the Portuguese forward, who scored on a volley from outside the box against Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League. He has now racked up 23 league goals this season, the most out of any player in the Saudi Pro League.

Ad

Bolt has commented on Ronaldo previously, stating that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would even beat him in a race. Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medal winner, and most famously set a world record in the 100m event, running at the World Championships in 2009 with a time of 9.58 seconds. With his incredible career, he has immortalised himself as the fastest man alive.

Bolt took to Instagram to share his praise for Ronaldo, writing:

Ad

Trending

"The greatest no question,"

Still taken from Bolt's Instagram (Source: @usainbolt/Instagram)

Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, alongside Argentine forward Lionel Messi. The pair's performances over the years have sparked a widespread debate on who the best player in the world is.

Ad

Usain Bolt feels he could've broken his own 100m World Record

Usain Bolt broke the world record for the 100m in 2009 (Image via Getty)

Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has revealed that he felt he could've broken his own 100m world record. Bolt ran the 100m dash in 9.58 seconds at the World Championships in 2009, a record that still stands to this day. Bolt also holds the record for the second and third fastest times in this event.

Ad

In an interview on The Fix podcast, Bolt felt he could've reached new heights by breaking his own world record.

“If I hadn’t got injured in the season [2011], I would have broken the record again,” he insisted. “That year, I was floating. I was running very well and the coach was excited. It was the first time I heard him say we were going to race and break the world record,” said Usain Bolt

Ad

He was also asked if anyone could ever break the record, to which he replied:

"Anything is possible. Track and field is evolving fast with the new spikes, everything changes. It’ll take some work but records are records."

Bolt retired from the sport in 2017 and is regarded as the greatest sprinter ever. He has since ventured into different industries and sports, even taking trials at professional soccer clubs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More