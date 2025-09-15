Usain Bolt expresses disappointment at Manchester United's game after Jamaican sprinters brought him joy at World Athletics Championships

After seeking joy at the Jamaican sprinters' performance at the World Championships, Usain Bolt expressed his discontent with Manchester United's performance in the Premier League. Manchester United locked horns with their rival Manchester City on Sunday, September 14, 2025, the same day when the men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships was scheduled.

The first two places at the men's 100m final in Tokyo were secured by Jamaican sprinters Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson, who posted 9.77 and 9.82 seconds, respectively. They defeated the favorite American duo of Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek, who bagged the next two places with 9.89s and 9.92s, respectively. Bolt was present at the World Championships and was seen beaming in joy as the Jamaican sprinters showed their dominance.

However, his joy came to an end in no time after Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. Manchester United was outpowered after Phil Foden's first-half header and Erling Haaland's two goals. Bolt has been a fan of Manchester United and has frequently shared his love for the football club. Moments after his beloved club faced a shocking loss, Bolt expressed his disappointment and wrote:

"Really United.. after all the joy 🇯🇲 gave me today you doing this to me..sigh."

Throughout his career, Usain Bolt has collected 14 World Championship medals.

Usain Bolt praises Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce amid her last World Athletics Championships appearance

Usain Bolt during the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's last World Athletics Championships appearance in Tokyo, Usain Bolt opened up about the sprinter's legacy and how she made him think of a comeback. Bolt further expressed his excitement at watching her compete in Japan.

“There’s no words to talk about Shelly-Ann,” Bolt said. “Every now and then when I’ve watched her compete, watched her come back from having a child (in 2017), I was like, yo, maybe I should have continued for a couple more years. ... She has done so much for the sport herself, and she has shown that hard work and dedication, believing in yourself, is the way to go. I’m proud to have said I’ve known her from the juniors and seen her come up through the ranks and done so greatly. I look forward to seeing her last race, just to cheer her on actually in the stadium live.” (via nbcsports.com)

Fraser-Pryce competed in the 100m at her last competition, settling in sixth place with 11.03 seconds.

