Usain Bolt gives hilarious 3-word response to girlfriend Kasi Bennett's recent gym session

Usain Bolt recently shared a sneak peek of his gym session with his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett. The couple often share updates on each other on social media.

Ad

Bolt and Bennett started dating in 2013 but kept their relationship private for years. They made their relationship public on social media in September 2016 as Bennett shared a picture of them vacationing in Bora Bora after Bolt delivered an exceptional performance at the 2016 Rio Games.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020. They have three kids - daughter Olympia Bolt, and two sons, Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt. The pair usually shares updates on social media, and recently, Bolt shared a video of them having fun at the gym.

Ad

Trending

He took to his Instagram story, sharing a video of Bennett walking in the gym, and while recording her, the Olympian jokingly asked her to do something at the gym. He added a caption in his story, making his feelings known about his girlfriend's gym session, that read:

"@kasi.b do some work."

Bolt’s Instagram story (Source: Instagram/@usainbolt)

Usain Bolt appeared on "The Fix podcast" last month, revealing his thoughts on his relationship with Bennett.

Ad

“Yeah, I think me and Kasi [Bennett] understand each other. We’re not worried about it," said Usain Bolt.

"Live with people first, know everything about them and then you commit," he added.

When Usain Bolt's girlfriend penned a heartfelt note on the Olympian's birthday

Bolt, his girlfriend, and their kids - Source: Instagram

Usain Bolt's girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, shared a heartwarming wish for the Jamaican athlete on his 38th birthday on August 21, 2024. She took to her Instagram handle, sharing pictures and videos of him, and added a lengthy note in the caption, expressing her feelings for him.

Ad

“Happy birthday to my forever partner in everything. If anyone deserves the world… it’s you, a hundred times over. The way you put family and faith at the forefront of your life now is beyond admirable. You’re our superdad! Our kids get the best balance of a loving, fun, nurturing disciplinarian who makes sure we never want or need," wrote Bolt's girlfriend.

Ad

“Every moment with you is pure entertainment. The fact that we still laugh morning, noon and night says leagues about our bond. It’s a pure, forever love. I promise next year I’m back on my embarrassing posts 😂but for now take this serious love. Love you so much my baby!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” she added.

Usain Bolt's girlfriend recently made her feelings known about his new obsession with Lego.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback