Usain Bolt issues a strong message as he shares valuable advice to football players

Usain Bolt recently shared a strong message seemingly describing his personality amid his visit to the County Academy to talk to the football players. The Jamaican is a household name in track and field and retired from the sport in 2017.

Bolt visited the County Academy on March 28, 2025, where he sat with the players and faculty for a conversation. He shared a few glimpses of his appearance there on Instagram, in which he was seen wearing a white-colored hoodie with white pants and a black cap. He uploaded a bunch of pictures, showcasing him advising the football players, and the background had his picture in his honor.

Along with the pictures, Bolt wrote a caption, sharing a powerful message seemingly about his personality. He wrote:

"“Never a person of interest, just an interesting person”~#KidFromTheCountry," wrote Usain Bolt.

Bolt has had a flourishing career in the sport, as he has won several gold medals and also set multiple world records. He still holds the world record in the 100m and 200m events, which he clocked in the 2009 World Championships. He broke his own world record in the 100m race by registering a time of 9.58s and set a new world record in the 200m race by clocking 19.19s.

Usain Bolt revealed how his father's advice made him choose track and field over cricket

Usain Bolt opened up about how his father's advice helped him choose track and field over cricket in his memoir, 'Faster than Lightning: My Autobiography.' He revealed that his father highlighted the fact that cricket might carry politics and favoritism, while track is based on individual performances.

The Jamaican used to play cricket for William Knibb Memorial High School until one day he was stopped by his teacher for running the track events. Reflecting on this, he wrote:

"Pops set me straight on the matter. Cricket, he said, would prove to be a political game for me, rather than one that was based on my talents and hard work. A coach's team choices were sometimes swayed by favoritism, but in athletics, a person was selected through his times and personal bests," Usain Bolt wrote.

He added:

"In cricket, there are other people involved because it's a team sport. It can get tricky. You could play well, better than anyone else, but if the coach has a favorite, then you might not get picked. That happens quite a lot in life and it's unfair. But in track and field you're the boss of yourself."

Usain Bolt was born to Wellesley and Jennifer Sherwood Content in Trelawny Parish, Jamaica, on August 21, 1986.

