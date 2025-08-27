Usain Bolt makes his appearance at fun-filled Notting Hill Carnival while embracing Caribbean culture

Usain Bolt recently made an appearance at the fun-filled Notting Hill Carnival in London as he embraced his Caribbean culture. The event is considered to be one of the most popular street carnivals in Europe, and is conducted annually in West London.Bolt shared multiple glimpses from the Notting Hill Carnival on his Instagram profile. Popular sports apparel brand PUMA joined along as they uploaded an official video of Bolt's remarkable presence on their Instagram page.PUMA uploaded a video of Bolt performing a jig alongside the dancers at the Notting Hill Carnival. The official caption for the Instagram post read as,&quot;Two days of pure Carnival magic. The fastest man alive @usainbolt didn’t run through the streets this time…he danced through them. 🇯🇲🎉&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBolt has been touring different parts of the world for the past few months. In June 2025, the Olympic sprinter paid a glowing tribute to his teammate and fellow Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. In a conversation at the Jamaican National Trials, Bolt remarked on her career as he said,&quot;What do you mean? Same thing we mean. Glory and greatness. I'm very happy to see. Her career is longer than mine; I packed up a long time back. But she kept winning more medals, and she's doing great, so, happy for that. Big up Shelly! One of the greatest ever.&quot;Usain Bolt will be visiting India for the second time in September to promote athletics. He had previously visited India in 2014.When Kasi Bennett penned an emotional tribute to Usain Bolt on his birthdayKasi Bennett pays a glowing tribute to her beau Usain Bolt on his birthday [Image Source: Bolt's Instagram]Usain Bolt's long-term girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, recently penned an emotional tribute to the Olympic champion sprinter on his birthday. The Jamaican sprinter turned 39 on 21 August.In a long note on her Instagram profile, Bennett wrote,“Happy birthday to my forever partner in everything. If anyone deserves the world… it’s you, a hundred times over. The way you put family and faith at the forefront of your life now is beyond admirable. You’re our superdad! Our kids get the best balance of a loving, fun, nurturing disciplinarian who makes sure we never want or need.&quot;Bennett further added,“Every moment with you is pure entertainment. The fact that we still laugh morning, noon and night says leagues about our bond. It’s a pure, forever love. I promise next year I’m back on my embarrassing posts 😂but for now take this serious love. Love you so much my baby!!! ❤️❤️❤️”Usain Bolt has been in a relationship with Kasi Bennett for more than a decade. The couple shares a daughter and twin sons.