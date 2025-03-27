Usain Bolt and Manchester United's Christian Eriksen join forces for special cause

Former Jamaican track athlete Usain Bolt attended a session with Laureus-backed Street League in Manchester. Bolt's favorite football club, Manchester United's midfielder, Christian Eriksen, also joined Bolt during this session.

The Street League is an initiative by Laureus where they use sport, and especially football, along with education to help underprivileged children and communities. It works in several parts of the United Kingdom and is also active in Scotland.

The Laureus Sport's Instagram handle shared glimpses of Bolt and Eriksen's time during this session. In the pictures, both of them can be seen playing football and interacting with the young kids in the League.

Eriksen and Bolt are known faces when it comes to the prestigious Laureus Awards. While Bolt has been Laureus Sportsman of the Year four times in his career, Eriksen was 2023's Laureus World Comeback of the Year athlete for his impressive comeback to the football pitch after experiencing a cardiac arrest in 2021.

Bolt is a big fan of Manchester United. The Jamaican has also played at the home stadium of the club, Old Trafford.

Usain Bolt shares his thoughts on the noble work of Laureus and their initiatives

Bolt during a press conference on day 8 of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 (Image via: Getty Images)

Usain Bolt opened up about the noble initiatives of Laureus towards underdeveloped communities. The Laureus Sport for Good initiative has been in action in nearly 40 countries, using sports as a path to carry on developmental activities.

In a conversation with Laureus, Bolt shared that he is happy that the former is executing its initiatives to change the world through sports. Additionally, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist also mentioned that initiatives such as the Street League instill confidence and resilience in young and underprivileged kids. He said (via Laureus.com):

"I’ve heard about the work of Laureus and Nelson Mandela’s vision that ‘sport has the power to change the world’ attending the Laureus Awards over the years so it was special to see those words in action here in Manchester today. Laureus supports programmes like Street League to help build confidence and resilience in young people through sport and that’s something I’ve experienced in my own life."

During the conversation, Usain Bolt also remarked that he would advise the young children during his session in Street League not to think about any limits.

